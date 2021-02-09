Agric

Bird flu hits Jos North, kills over 5,000 birds

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Musa Pam, Jos

An outbreak of bird flu, also known as avian influenza, has  hit Dong village in Jos North Local Government of Plateau State, killing over 5,000 birds.

The Chief Veterinary Officer of the state, Dr Sipak Shase’et, who disclosed this to New Telegraph on Tuesday in Jos, said the outbreak had affected five farms in the Jos North Local Government Area.

“We received an information  from a Veterinary Doctor that that handles one of the farms in Dong Jos North LGC on January 26 and went to the farm and investigated and our suspicion for avian influenza was very high and we took samples and sent to NVRI Vom including other farms that were suspected and the result came out that all the samples tested positive of avian influenza on February 2.”

He said so far five farms have positive bird flu cases, saying the state will implore traced back mechanism to discover where exactly the virus came from.

The Chief Veterinary Officer disclosed that based on investigation the virus was imported from Kano State to Plateau State by a Kano resident, who is an egg merchant and who has a farm in Jos North who shuttles between Kano and Jos.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Agric

FarnKonnect: Fayemi commissions world’s second biggest snail farm in Ekiti

Posted on Author Reporter

  Adewumi Ademiju, Ado -Ekiti Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi Wednesday inaugurated the world’s second largest snail farm in the state. The N5billion project is the initiative of Dem Eli Farms and Merchandise through the expertise of Farmkonnect. Inaugurating the snail farm, which is the biggest on the African continent, Fayemi said the decision […]
Agric

Stakeholders move to crash maize prices

Posted on Author Reporter

  Caleb Onwe, Abuja The Maize Council, comprising of all stakeholders in the maize subsector, on Tuesday said it has taken steps to crash prices of maize across the country within the next three months. The stakeholders in Abuja said the high cost of maize occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic interruption had become worrisome, and […]
Agric

Reeling from coronavirus, Asia’s poultry farmers battle bird flu outbreak

Posted on Author Reporter

  Asia’s chicken farmers are confronting the region’s worst bird flu outbreak in years, with the deadly virus affecting farms stretching from Japan to India, roiling some poultry prices and showing no signs of easing. More than 20 million chickens have been destroyed in South Korea and Japan since November. The highly pathogenic H5N8 virus […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica