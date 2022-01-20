News

Bird Flu hits three LGs in Kaduna

Officials of Kaduna State government have confirmed the outbreak of avian influenza (Bird Flu) in three local government areas of the state. This is as over 100,000 birds in poultry farms across the state are now at the risk of contracting the disease. Kaduna State Commissioner for Agriculture, Ibrahim Hussaini, made this known during a stakeholders meeting with the Poultry Association of Nigeria in the state.

The commissioner said the disease is threatening an estimated population of 107, 807 birds in farms in three local government areas of the state. He said the affected farms are located in Chikun, Igabi and Lere Local Government Areas. Represented by the Director, Veterinary and Livestock Services, Zakariya Pakachi, Husseini said tests conducted by the National Research Veterinary Institute were positive to highly pathogenic levels. However, the three farms, he said, have been depopulated and decontaminated while the result from the fourth farm was still being awaited. He therefore advised all farmers in the state not to be afraid of losses as there is a compensation policy for poultry farmers to reduce the impact of such losses.

 

Our Reporters

