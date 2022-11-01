Business

Bird Flu: Poultry farmers beg FG for compensation

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Poultry farmers in Nigeria, on Tuesday appealed to the Federal Government to compensate farmers whose farms were ravaged by the outbreak of avian influenza (bird flu) earlier in the year.

The South West Chairman of the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN), Gideon Oluleye made the appeal on Tuesday, at the 10th edition of Nigeria Poultry Show, held in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The event, which had its theme as: “Sustaining the Nigerian poultry industry amidst global economic crisis”, was attended by poultry farmers across the country and the Commissioners of Agriculture from the South West states of Lagos, Ondo, Osun, Ekiti, Ogun and Oyo.

It would be recalled that, earlier this year, bird flu had ravaged poultry farms in some states with more than 200,000 birds affected.

Lamenting the huge losses recorded by farmers during the outbreak, Oluleye said, hundreds of farmers lost their means of livelihood while several millions of naira were also lost.

Oluleye said there is need for the Federal Government to compensate farmers to alleviate their sufferings and save the poultry industry from imminent collapse.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Leave a Reply

