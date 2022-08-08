Birmingham 2022: Amusan to be Team Nigeria’s flagbearer at closing ceremony

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has announced track queen, Tobi Amusan, as the country’s flagbearer at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom on Monday night.

In a statement by the ministry, the world record holder in the women’s 100m hurdles will lead the contingent for the final match pass after achieving a record-breaking tournament.

For the first time, the country won 12 gold medals, one more than the best the country had ever won in the past. Nigeria had previously won 11 gold medals at Victoria (1994), New Delhi (2010) and Glasgow 2014.

Apart from the 12 gold, the country won at the championship, the team also won nine silver and 14 bronze medals to finish the Games in the seventh position and also the best African country at Birmingham 2022.

