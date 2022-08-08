Birmingham 2022: Brume’s gold confirms Nigeria’s best-ever record

The 2022 Commonwealth Games, which ended in Birmingham last night, became the best ever so far for Team Nigeria with the country ending the competition with 12 gold medals.

The best the country had ever recorded previously was 11 gold medals at Victoria 1994 where Nigeria finished in the fourth position with 11 gold, 13 silver and 13 bronze and 37 medals overall while the country recorded same number of gold medals at Delhi 2010, same as Glasgow 2014. Ese Brume won the country’s 12th gold medal after her Commonwealth Games record of 7.00m in the Women’s Long Jump final on Sunday.

Before her jump, Nigeria was on 11 gold medals after another Commonwealth Games record from Tobi Amusan in the women 100m hurdles andthe 4x100m women relay team on Sunday. Brume secured the win in 7.00m with her last jump while Brooke Buschkuehl from Australia won the silver medal with her jump of 6.95m as Ghanaian’s Deborah Acquah won the bronze after jumping a new Personal Best of 6.94.

The other Nigerian in the final Ruth Usoro finished in the sixth position as she could only jump a distance of 6.56m. It was a disappointing outing for the two 4x400m relay teams as both the men and women team failed to get on the podium.

The men’s 4x400m team finished in the seventh position with a distance of 3:06.06 in a race won by Trinidad and Tobago with Botswana and Kenya securing the second and third position.

The women didn’t do any better as they also finished in the seventh position with England, Canada and Jamaica winning the gold, silver and bronze medal respectively.

However, England was later disqualified over a lane infringement which meant fourth placed Scotland was upgraded to the bronze medal position

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...