Birmingham 2022 C’Wealth Games: NOC, British High Commission promise hitch-free visas for Team Nigeria

The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), has assured the nation’s contingent to the fastapproaching Commonwealth Games in Birmingham that they would not suffer any form of visa hitches if they meet prescribed visa requirements and deadline for submission. The 2022 Commonwealth Games also known as Birmingham 2022 will hold in England from July 28 to August 8, 2022.

The president of the NOC, Engr Habu Gumel made this known yesterday in Abuja after a parley which held at the ANOCA building (housing NOC office),between the NOC and the British High Commissioner, represented by Jonathan Bacon, the Political Counselor in the Commission. Addressing the press after the meeting, Gumel said the NOC deemed it necessary to discuss with the British High Commission so as to be well guided on how to obtain visas for Team Nigeria’s contingent for the Commonwealth Games. While describing the meeting as fruitful, the NOC president said the British High Commission provided all the necessary answers to the relevant questions concerning visa applications.

He said “We are in the process of travelling to Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games. And you know definitely, the Nigeria contingent will require visas and that is the reason we requested to meet with the British High Commission in Nigeria.” On his part, Bacon said the British High Commission is ready to partner with the NOC to ensure hitch-free visas for Team Nigeria’s contingent to Birmingham.

 

