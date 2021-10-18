Sports

Birmingham 2022: Dare presents Commonwealth Games’ baton to Buhari

In line with the tradition preceding Commonwealth Games, President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday, received the Queens baton from the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare.

 

In a short ceremony held at the forecourt of the Presidential villa, the President was ably representedbytheVice- President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

 

After receiving the Queen’s baton, Prof. Osinbajo proceeded on the ceremonial relay accompanied by the Minister and other Sporting officials.

 

The minister, in his remarks, stated that it was an honour to pres- enttheQueen’sbatonfor the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games to President Buhari.

 

“This is another remarkable milestone of the Commonwealth GamesFederation, which signifies peace, unity and love among the comity of nations,” Daresaid.

