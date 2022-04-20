Birmingham 2022: Ex-Eaglets Doctor bags C’wealth Games job

Sports Medicine Doctor, Dr Ayodeji Olarinoye (MON), has been enlisted by the organisers of the forthcoming XXII Commonwealth Games, Birmingham 2022. Olarinoye, a FIFA Doping Officer during the qualifiers for the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup, will be taking up a role as the Team Leader ( Emergency Services) at the Coventry venue of the XXII Commonwealth games in the United Kingdom. The Alumnus of the University of Ilorin had in the past served with panache at international championships and was the Team Doctor when Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets won the U-17 FIFA World Cup back-to-back in 2013 and 2015 respectively in the United Arab Emirates and Chile. Meanwhile, Olarinoye’s versatility was noted by the Commonwealth Games’ organisers in a letter saying: ‘your level of skills, experience and qualification earned you the role’ “I’m indeed grateful to the organizers and this is a great opportunity to give my very best by applying knowledge and expertise so that athletes, officials and spectators are kept safe during the Commonwealth Games,” Olarinoye noted. The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games is expected to have in attendance an estimated 5000 athletes from 72 countries across the globe. It will run from 28th July to 8th August 2022.

