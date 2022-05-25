Sports

Birmingham 2022: FG orders complete testing of athletes

The Federal Government has directed all relevant authorities to ensure that the necessary tests are carried out on all the athletes before the take off of contingents to the Commonwealth Games holding in Birmingham, UK in July 2022.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare gave the directive Wednesday at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja during a meeting held with the stakeholders of the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG)

According to him, Nigeria will not hesitate to drop any athlete who attempts to tarnish the image of the country again.

Dare, who said that the countdown to the game has already started, with 60 days to the event, added that the ministry is already working with the Nigerian Olympic Committee (NOC) to ensure that contingents’ accommodation, camping, testing, ticketing and kits are adequately taken care of.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, Alhaji Ismaila Abubakar stated that nine Federations are already lined up to fly the banner of Nigeria at the games.

He added that Nigeria will be fielding 100 athletes in judo, athletics, boxing, weightlifting, table tennis, wrestling, lara-table tennis, para-athletics and para-powerlifting

Also speaking, the NOC President, Engr. Habu Gumel, stated that accreditation is ongoing, adding that 14 media houses and 701 journalists applied to cover the games.

Earlier In his opening remarks, the Director, Federation Elite and Athletes Department, (FEAD)/Chef de Mission, Dr. Simon Ebhojaiye disclosed that the campings are ongoing while the official phase of camping will commence from May 30 to June 30 and July 2 – July 21, 2022 respectively.

 

