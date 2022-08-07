Birmingham 2022: Gold, bronze for Nigeria in relays

Charles Ogundiya

The 2022 Commonwealth Games continue to be a glorious outing for Nigeria as her two 4x100m relay teams on Sunday increased the country’s medal haul with gold and bronze wins.

The men’s relay team with the inclusion of Udodi Onwuzurike started the day by winning the bronze in the final in time of 38.81secs.

Onwuzurike started the race before handing over the baton to Favour Ashe who in turn gave the baton to Akintola with Raymond Ekevwo ending the race to finish behind England and Trinidad and Tobago who won the gold and silver medal in 38.35secs and 38.70secs respectively.

The women’s race was more interesting as the ladies didn’t just win the gold, but in a new African Record and a new Personal Best.

Still basking in the euphoria of winning the 100m hurdles, World Record holder, Tobi Amusan replaced Joy Udo-Gabriel in the lineup that consist of 200m silver medalist, Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma and Grace Nwokocha and raced to the gold.

England and Jamaica settled for the silver and bronze medal respectively.

Their wins pushed Nigeria to sixth on the overall medals’ table with a total of 33 comprising 11 gold, 8 silver and 14 bronze medals.

