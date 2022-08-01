Birmingham 2022: Gold, bronze for Team Nigeria in weightlifting

Nigeria continued to take in the medals at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, as the weightlifting team won two medals yesterday: a gold and bronze Umoafia Edidiong Joseph started the glorious Sunday with a bronze medal in Weightlifting Men’s 67kg category.

Bronze will soon turn to gold as Rafiat Folashade Lawal put up another impressive show in the 59kg category of the same event for the country’s second gold and third medal.

Team Nigeria had secured its first gold through Weightlifting on Saturday with Adenike Olarinoye winning after lifting a combined 203kg to create a Games record.

Lawal secured the second gold with another Games record. She was in dominant form in the 59kg, lifting 92kg in the snatch, 111kg in clean and jerk, for a combined 206kg while also breaking a three games record. India’s Sorokhaniban lfter settled for the silver, while England’s Fraer settled for the bronze

