Sports

Birmingham 2022: Gold, bronze for Team Nigeria in weightlifting

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Nigeria continued to take in the medals at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, as the weightlifting team won two medals yesterday: a gold and bronze Umoafia Edidiong Joseph started the glorious Sunday with a bronze medal in Weightlifting Men’s 67kg category.

Bronze will soon turn to gold as Rafiat Folashade Lawal put up another impressive show in the 59kg category of the same event for the country’s second gold and third medal.

Team Nigeria had secured its first gold through Weightlifting on Saturday with Adenike Olarinoye winning after lifting a combined 203kg to create a Games record.

 

Lawal secured the second gold with another Games record. She was in dominant form in the 59kg, lifting 92kg in the snatch, 111kg in clean and jerk, for a combined 206kg while also breaking a three games record. India’s Sorokhaniban lfter settled for the silver, while England’s Fraer settled for the bronze

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

GOtv Boxing Night 21: Boxers, coaches to undergo COVID-19 tests

Posted on Author Our Reporters

All the 14 boxers lined up for the seven bouts at GOtv Boxing Night 21 and their coaches will undergo COVID- 19 tests, organisers have disclosed. The event, which holds on 27 November at the Rowe Park Sports Centre in Lagos, will be behind closed doors and be broadcast live across Africa on SuperSport. Speaking […]
Sports

Kano Pillars threaten players with pay cut

Posted on Author Segun Johnson

Chairman of Kano Pillars Football Club, Surajo Shuaibu, has warned his players against poor performances or risk losing fifty percent of their salaries. Shuaibu speaking with journalists ahead of the 2020/2021 season kicking off on Sunday said the club would enforce the threat if the players failed to improve their performance after four matches. “The […]
Sports

WTT Star Contender: Aruna battles Japanese star in second round

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna has been pitched against Japan’s Masataka Morizono in the second round of the men’s singles at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Star Contender taking place in Doha, Qatar. To set up a second round (round of 32) clash against Aruna, the world 48th ranked Japanese defeated Swedish star Jon Persson 3-1 in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica