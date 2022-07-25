Sports

Birmingham 2022: Home-based athletes seek inclusion in training grants

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Nigeria’s home-based athletes heading to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK, have appealed to the Federal Government through the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, for inclusion into the training grants offered their foreign-based counterparts.

The ministry recently gave out a form for all the athletes to sign on what they are entitled to during the fastapproaching competition with $5,000 stated as training grants for only the foreign-based athletes.

One of the athletes heading to Birmingham who spoke with our correspondent on condition of anonymity said they also need the training grants because they have been going through a lot back at home.

In the forms, with the title Remuneration and Entitlements for Foreign-Based Athletes, all athletes both foreign and home-based were promised $150 each as allowances per day while the coaches are entitled to $200 for 21 days each. “The $150 is general while the $5000 is only for the foreignbased athletes,” one of the athletes said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

26th NUGA kicks off in grand style at UNILAG

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju 

After seven years in limbo, the 26th Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA), tagged: “UNILAG-NUGA 2022,” was declared open at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, Lagos on Saturday. No fewer than 76 universities across the federation with about 14,000 student athletes will participate in the 21 sports events at the games. According to the Speaker […]
Sports

Coquelin hails Chukwueze after debut Villareal goal

Posted on Author Our Reporters

French midfielder, Francis Coquelin has hailed Nigeria and Villareal teammate, Samuel Chukuweze after the winger helped set him up for his debut goal in their 2-0 win over Real Sociedad in a preseason friendly, AOIFootball.com reports. The Eagles winger started his third preseason game having scored in last Friday’s 2-1 loss against Valencia as the […]
Sports

Lukaku seals FA Cup win on seismic day for Chelsea

Posted on Author Reporter

  On a seismic day in the history of Chelsea Football Club it was perhaps fitting that Romelu Lukaku, their record signing, scored the winning goal in a 3-2 FA Cup fifth-round victory at second-tier Luton Town on Wednesday (Mar 2). For most of a damp evening at Kenilworth Road it seemed the European and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica