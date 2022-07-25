Birmingham 2022: Home-based athletes seek inclusion in training grants

Nigeria’s home-based athletes heading to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK, have appealed to the Federal Government through the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, for inclusion into the training grants offered their foreign-based counterparts.

The ministry recently gave out a form for all the athletes to sign on what they are entitled to during the fastapproaching competition with $5,000 stated as training grants for only the foreign-based athletes.

One of the athletes heading to Birmingham who spoke with our correspondent on condition of anonymity said they also need the training grants because they have been going through a lot back at home.

In the forms, with the title Remuneration and Entitlements for Foreign-Based Athletes, all athletes both foreign and home-based were promised $150 each as allowances per day while the coaches are entitled to $200 for 21 days each. “The $150 is general while the $5000 is only for the foreignbased athletes,” one of the athletes said.

