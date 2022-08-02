Sports

Birmingham 2022: Liadi wins Team Nigeria’s fifth medal, sets record

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Team Nigeria claimed their fifth medal at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in England today as Taiwo Liadi bagged silver in weightlifting and set a new mark.

The 20-year-old lifted a combined 216kg in the women’s 76kg category to finish second overall and win Nigeria’s first silver.

The previous four medals were two gold and two bronze, all won in weightlifting.

Liadi lifted 96kg in snatch as well as 120kg in clean and jerk, which is a new junior Commonwealth record. Her total of 216kg is also a new junior Commonwealth record.

She was beaten to the gold medal by 27-year-old Canadian Maya Taylor, who lifted a combined 228kg to set a new Commonwealth Games record.

Maximina Uepa of Nauru won the bronze medal with a combined 215kg.

England’s Deborah Alawode, who has Nigerian heritage, finished just outside the medal’s range with 212kg.

Liadi joins Adijat Adenike Olarinoye, Rafiat Folashade Lawal (both gold), Edidiong Umoafia and Adebukola Yusuf (both bronze) as Team Nigeria’s medallists so far at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Euro roundup: Ibrahimovic scores 500th career goal in Milan win

Posted on Author Reporter

*Milan return to the top of Serie A and lead Inter by two points *Francisco Trincão scores winner for Barcelona Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored the 500th and 501st goals of his club career, helping Milan  back to the top of Serie A with a 4-0 win over bottom side Crotone on Sunday. The 39-year-old fired a shot into […]
Sports

Klopp urges Liverpool players to step up and score in absence of Mané, Salah

Posted on Author Reporter

  • Prolific forwards are away at the Africa Cup of Nations • ‘Everybody is absolutely invited to score a goal,’ says Klopp Jürgen Klopp has urged Liverpool to summon the spirit of their glorious comeback against Barcelona to score goals in the absence of Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah, the Premier League’s top scorer. Liverpool, who […]
Sports

Oyo, Ekiti shine as 4th MP Tiger Tennis ends

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Mubarak Ganiu claimed the boy’s under 14 title while Success Ogunjobi emerged champions in girl’s category as the 4th MP Tiger Tennis Junior Championship was rounded off at the Lagos Country Club, Ikeja Sunday evening. In a keenly contested final, Mubarak from Oyo state got the better of Seun Ogunsakin of Ekiti 6-4, 6-4 as […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica