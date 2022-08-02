Birmingham 2022: Liadi wins Team Nigeria’s fifth medal, sets record

Team Nigeria claimed their fifth medal at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in England today as Taiwo Liadi bagged silver in weightlifting and set a new mark.

The 20-year-old lifted a combined 216kg in the women’s 76kg category to finish second overall and win Nigeria’s first silver.

The previous four medals were two gold and two bronze, all won in weightlifting.

Liadi lifted 96kg in snatch as well as 120kg in clean and jerk, which is a new junior Commonwealth record. Her total of 216kg is also a new junior Commonwealth record.

She was beaten to the gold medal by 27-year-old Canadian Maya Taylor, who lifted a combined 228kg to set a new Commonwealth Games record.

Maximina Uepa of Nauru won the bronze medal with a combined 215kg.

England’s Deborah Alawode, who has Nigerian heritage, finished just outside the medal’s range with 212kg.

Liadi joins Adijat Adenike Olarinoye, Rafiat Folashade Lawal (both gold), Edidiong Umoafia and Adebukola Yusuf (both bronze) as Team Nigeria’s medallists so far at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

