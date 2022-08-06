Sports

Birmingham 2022: Medals galore for Team Nigeria in wrestling

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

…as para-athletics, boxing also on the podium

Charles Ogundiya

Nigeria wrestlers increased their medal haul and the country’s total medals with more victories on Saturday as they took over from the weightlifters as the sports with most gold medals for the country at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

With two gold medals on the opening day of the wrestling event from Odunayo Adekuoroye and Blessing Oborududu, Mercy Genesis added another gold medal on Saturday after defeating Madison Parks of Canada in the women’s Freestyle 50kg final.

To get to the final, Genesis beat Scotland’s Christelle Letchidjio in the semifinal earlier in the day.

In another wrestling final, India’s Kumar Ravi, was too much for Nigeria’s Ebikewenimo Welson as he had to settle for the silver medal after losing 10-0 same as Hannah Rueben who also failed in her Women’s Freestyle 76 kg gold medal medal fight against Canada’s Justina Stasio as she settled for the silver.

Ogbonna John also settled for the bronze in the men’s 74kg Freestyle event after beating Charlie Bowling of England 10-0.

There was also medals in the para-athletics as Njideka Iyiazi and Ugochi Alam winning the gold and bronze in the Women’s F56/57 Shoput.

Iyiazi won gold with a thrown of 10.03m while the bronze went to Alam after throwing a distance of 9.38m in the same event.

Iyiazi also in the process set a new Commonwealth Games Record with her 10.03m throw.

Boxing also made podium finish with Cynthia Ogunsemilore winning a bronze medal for Nigeria in the Women’s Over 57kg-60kg Lightweight Boxing category after a 5-0 semifinal loss to Any Sara Broadhurst of Northern Ireland.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Tuchel stakes unbeaten record against Ole’s United

Posted on Author Tunde Sulaimon

Tunde Sulaimon The stand out fixture of Week 26 of the English Premier League is undoubtedly the game taking place in South West London where Chelsea is home to Manchester United.   Although there are four other games taking place today, the clash between the Blues and Red Devils is clearly the pick of the […]
Sports

Rangnick: I don’t know if Ronaldo is happy at Man Utd

Posted on Author Reporter

    Ralf Rangnick admits he does not know if Cristiano Ronaldo is happy at Manchester United as the Portugal star prepares to return from injury against Tottenham on Saturday. Ronaldo was missing from United’s dismal 4-1 defeat against Manchester City last weekend after suffering a hip problem. The 37-year-old reportedly flew home to Portugal […]
Sports

CAFCONFED: Plateau United need support to reach S/F – Coach

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson

Plateau United coach, Abdu Maikaba, has said his team requires ‘all the necessary support’ to achieve its target of reaching the semi-finals of the 2020/2021 CAF Champions League. The Jos-based team finished top of the aborted 2019/2020 Nigeria Professional Football League (season on the Points Per Game (PPG) table, and as a result, will represent […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica