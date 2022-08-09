Sports

Birmingham 2022: Presidential reception awaits Team Nigeria

  • Oando Plc announces cash reward for medallists

The Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, has assured members of the historic Team Nigeria contingent to the 2022 Commonwealth Games of a presidential reception. Team Nigeria achieved its best performance ever in Birmingham since it started taking part in the Commonwealth Games in 1950, winning 12 gold, 9 silver and 14 bronze medals.

 

Speaking with Team Nigeria athletes on Monday, Dare praised them for bringing the country into global focus for positive reasons. “I followed every moment of your competition. I was in Birmingham from the beginning till I had to leave for other official engagements. So many Nigerians followed you too. We are all so proud of what you achieved for Nigeria and yourselves,” Dare said.

 

“Mr President is also very proud of you and has approved that a presidential reception be held to honour you for the historic feat at Birmingham 2022. “We will immediately start to plan for the reception and once we have tightened things up, we will announce the date, invite you over from your different bases and you will have that privilege of meeting Mr President.”

 

In a related development, the Group Chief Executive of Oando Plc, Wale Tinubu, has announced that his company will give cash rewards to all Team Nigeria medallists at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

 

Tinubu said his company would match whatever cash reward was already in place for the athletes by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.

 

