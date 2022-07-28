Sports

Birmingham C’wealth Games: Nigeria’s flag hoisted at the athletes’ village

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A very large enthusiastic crowd of officials and athletes watched as Team Nigeria hoisted the national flag at the athletes village with Kizz Daniel’s Buga song creating a rapturous scene. What was meant to be a small ceremony turned out big as athletes from other countries jumped in showing off their dancing skills to the Buga song.

The Commonwealth Games starts today(Thursday 28 July) to Monday 8 August. Over 5,000 athletes will compete in 19 different sports as England hosts the event for the third time in its history. Nigeria Olympic Committee Secretary General, Banji Oladapo who was delighted with the reception given the team as Nigeria’s Green, White, Green flag fluttered in the air said that Nigeria would fight for all medals exhibiting discipline and respect and abiding by the rules of the Games. Team Nigeria will be represented by 127 athletes in 17 disciplines at the Games.

Girl of the moment, Tobi Amusan who smashed the 100m World record is the defending champion in Women Hurdles. Other Star athletes who are expected to sparkle for Team Nigeria include Blessing Oborodudu who won gold at the last Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia in the Women’s -68kg category, Odunayo Adekuoroye will also defend her gold medal in the Women’s wrestling -57kg category, just as Aminat Adeniyi who won gold in the -62kg event. Table Tennis contingent is led by Aruna Quadri, which includes Olajide Omotayo among others.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Shaibu, excellent choice for Sports Personality of the Year – Yussuf Alli

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The General Manager of Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, Yussuf Alli, on Monday described the award of the Sports Personality of the Year (2020) bestowed on Comrade Philip Shaibu, the Edo State Deputy Governor by The Sun Newspapers as a perfect fit.   The Sun Newspaper at the weekend named Shaibu as the Sports Personality […]
Sports

Ikoyi Club Easter Holiday Junior Tennis meet ends tomorrow

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Leadway Assurance Ikoyi Club 1938 Tennis clinic will end tomorrow with a tournament which will see kids jostle for honours and prizes.in four categories. The week -long programme with about 100 kids participating has Friday as the last day for training/clinic while the event will be rounded off with a tournament come Saturday. . […]
Sports

COVID-19: Rohr admits worries over cancellation of Sept ties

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson

Super Eagles’ coach, Gernot Rohr has admitted that he is worried about the form of his players, after the ongoing war against coronavirus scuttled his plans to line the Nigerian national team out for two international friendlies next month. Although Rohr expressed happiness that two young players from Arsenal of England have decided to commit […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica