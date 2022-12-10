Birth registration: Despite significant increase in birth registration, many Kebbi children remain ‘invisible’

Birth registration, according to UNICEF, is a one-off event that gives every child a unique identity, which will give them better access to vital services like health, education, and social protection. Globally, the births of about 166 million children under 5 are said not to have been recorded. Children on the African continent, the report said, have the lowest birth registration rate in the world, with only 44 per cent of children registered at birth. Nigeria alone accounts for 11 per cent of unregistered children in West Africa. However, the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS), recently released, has shown a massive improvement in Kebbi State’s routine registration rate. Isioma Madike, who just returned from the state on a field trip in some of its communities, reports

Sofia, 18, from Ambuwa in Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area of Kebbi State, has two children. She told this reporter that her children already have their birth certificates. We did that because we are educated, she said, adding, “We are also aware of the benefits, especially since that is the only way my children can be recognised by both the law of the state and that of the country.

“With the birth registrations and the accompanying certificates, they are not only recognised citizens of Nigeria but are entitled to the accruing benefits, which become their rights as enshrined in the constitution. “My advice to my fellow mothers is to imbibe the habit of making use of the hospitals whenever they are pregnant, that way their children will automatically be registered at birth.

It saves them the agony of delaying or denying their children the all-important right which could eventually deny them a lot of benefits that other children enjoy.” Another young mother from Jega in Jega Local Government Area, who preferred to be identified only as Amina, said she registered her one and nine-months-old daughter’s birth at the hospital where she was delivered. Amina is just 16 years old but had been properly schooled on the importance of birth registration before her delivery.

She, like most others, lives in a semi-urban environment, the reason many of them had received adequate sensitisation on birth registration. Amina however called on other mothers to emulate her by accessing hospitals, especially government-owned hospitals so as to get their children registered at birth. The major hospitals in the area, Saturday Telegraph learnt, have vital records of birth registration.

A source in the hospital, which declined to be mentioned, told this reporter that the hospital achieved over 79 per cent birth registration for children delivered at the facility. He hopes the situation improves in the coming years. The story of Kerimo Bello is not different. She is 16 years old and has one child, whose birth she said had been properly registered. “Yes, we did his birth registration at the government hospital here in Birnin Kebbi where he was delivered. We were told it was compulsory, so we didn’t have any choice than to do that.

“Although we were told it was for the benefit of the child as he would not be denied anything when he comes of age having been recognised by law as a citizen of Nigeria,” she said. Reacting to the massive awareness of birth registration in Kebbi State, the HOD, birth registration at the national population commission in the state, Yaya Usman, told Saturday Telegraph that the uptick in birth registration being witnessed in Kebbi State could be attributed to the aggressive campaign by his agency, the government and its partners in the state.

He said: “With the help of the government, we have been able to take the birth registration campaign to almost all the nook and cranny of the state, and it’s yielding a positive result as you can attest to. “Last month, we trained relevant people on how to issue birth certificates, 48 from Gunde Emirate and 29 from Argungu.

Out of those numbers, we were able to train the health workers from Birnin Kebbi, 30 of them. “Outside Birnin Kebbi, we also trained 30 so that they will be able to issue birth certificates. We equally trained primary school teachers within and outside Birnin Kebbi. “We are hoping that with this training, maybe we will be able to increase the number of birth certificates issued. Though we are having some challenges, they are not insurmountable.

“The major challenges being shortage of personnel and funds to engage ad hoc staff, we are just pleading to their conscience so that they can do this for the children; we don’t have funds to give them so that they will be motivated to do the registration correctly. “We are just pleading with them, relying on their goodwill for them to do it free of charge and to go around their local governments and register those not previously registered because we don’t want anyone to be left behind.” Usman’s assistant, Lawal Aliu Kenga, read out statistics to show what they have been able to achieve in recent times.

According to Kenga, “Two years ago we were able to achieve 166,255 under 1. Out of that 81,630 were girls while 84,625 were boys. For last year, we recorded 303,012 for under 1 birth certificates. Out of that number we had 178,251 girls while 84,762 were boys. “Above five we were able to get 24,823. Girls were 11,794 while boys 12,239. We were able to achieve this because last year we had a proper map out of how to go about it.

“However, we weren’t able to achieve as much this year due to our preparation for the coming census. This year under 1, we were able to get 22,881. We have 11,644 girls while boys are 11,237. In under-five we were able to get 38,361. Girls were 19,258 while boys were 19,103. Above five registrations we recorded 15,382. Girls are 7,398 while boys are 7,984. That is our coverage as of today, from January to November.”

Despite this significant increase in birth registration, many Kebbi children remain ‘invisible’, according to findings. For instance, Hadizatu, a 16-year-old, who lived with her parents in a rural setting in Jega Local Government Area, woke up on July 10, 2020, to a discussion she never wished for from her father. On the said day, Hadizatu’s father announced that Mustapha was interested in marrying her. But the innocent girl wanted a different life; she preferred to further her education. She had just completed her primary schooling, and looked forward to going to secondary school, with future plans for a higher education as she had often fancied becoming a medical doctor.

But, her father would hear none of it. He made it clear that Hadizatu had only two options: either marry Mustapha, or move out of his house. This was terrifying, as Hadizatu was too young to ever think of leaving her parents. In this confusion, she confided in her school friend, who promised to help her find a solution. Her friend, as promised, reported the plans to marry Hadizatu off to their teacher.

The teacher thereafter visited Hadizatu’s father and told him it was illegal to marry off a child below the age of 18. But the old man laughed it off, saying instead that he was already aware of the law. He claimed that his daughter had turned 18, a few months before that time. Sadly, Hadizatu’s actual age could not be established without a birth certificate, putting her in a dilemma. In some parts of Nigeria, birth registration is taken for granted, as the norm following childbirth. But in too many others, it is a critical step missing to establish a child’s legal proof of identity.

Without it, children are invisible to their governments, meaning they could miss out on their rights being protected and upheld, as well as essential services like healthcare and education. However, the births of around one quarter of children under the age of 5 worldwide is said never to have been recorded.

These children’s lives matter,according to experts, but they cannot be protected if governments don’t even know they exist. This was the situation Hadizatu found herself in. But she was not alone, especially in the rural areas of Kebbi State where it was discovered by this reporter that so many children do not exist officially in the reckoning of the law.

But, the situation is changing, and fast too. Despite being listed as one of the states grappling with a high number of unregistered births a few years ago, the recently released Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS 6), has shown a massive improvement in the state’s routine birth registration rate. MICS is a household survey developed by UNICEF to assist countries in filling data gaps for monitoring human development indicators in general and the situation of children and women, in particular. It has evolved over the years to respond to changing data needs, expanding from 28 indicators in the first round in 1999 to 200 in its current sixth.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) implemented MICS, which provides data on child mortality, health, nutrition, education, child and social protection, women’s health care and empowerment, water, sanitation and hygiene, while NICS assesses vaccination coverage provided through the health systems. However, there are a wide range of reasons why children don’t get registered. In most circumstances, these children live in poorer households, often in rural areas with limited access to registration services, or in places without fully functioning civil registration systems.

In other cases, parents may be unaware of birth registration or may not understand how important it is. Cost is also a significant barrier: parents may be unable to afford the costs associated with registration, including travel to registration sites. Certain ethnic or religious minorities also have lower birth registration rates than the national average. This may be rebecause their culture places more emphasis on other customs (like naming ceremonies), or because they are marginalised, often living in remote areas or unrecognised by their governments.

Nonetheless, improving birth registration rates can be done in a number of ways, including eliminating registration fees and late fees, or giving cash grants to families, who register their children. Increasing the number of trained registrars, and/or sending them to remote areas in mobile registration units can also help governments reach more vulnerable populations. Technology offers a promising solution as well. Some governments have introduced smartphone apps for birth registration, which allow registrars to digitally collect and upload birth registration data to a protected, centralised system, in real-time.

Ultimately, there is the need to make birth registration the new normal in communities where it is not regularly practiced. This is the opinion of Chief Consultant Physician/Dermatologist, Permanent Secretary/Chief Medical Director, Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital, Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, Dr. Aminu Haliru Bunza. Bunza is of the view that advocating for governments to revise their laws and policies, and working with communities to shift attitudes and behaviours – showing the value and benefits of birth registration to create a demand for it, is the way to go. Mrs. Coker Rufus, the Nurse in charge at Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital, also sees birth registration as the process of recording a child’s birth.

It is, according to her, a permanent and official record of a child’s existence, and provides legal recognition of that child’s identity. At a minimum, she said, it establishes a legal record of where the child was born and who his or her parents are. “It is required for a child to get a birth certificate – his or her first legal proof of identity. Not only is birth registration a fundamental human right, it also helps ensure that children’s other rights are upheld – like the rights to protection from violence, and essential social services like health care and justice.

“The information collected from birth registration records helps governments decide where and how to spend money, and what areas to focus on for development programmes, such as education and immunisation,” Rufus said. In Kebbi State, indicators produced for the first time include social transfer, household energy use, child functioning and foundational learning skills. The survey also measures the government’s progress towards national commitments and the Sustainable Development Goals. The MICS results equally revealed that Nigeria has made progress in some sectors.

Child mortality decreased from 1 in 8 children dying before their fifth birthday (MICS 2016) to 1 in 10 children (MICS 2021). There has been significant progress in exclusive breastfeeding and birth registration rates – the exclusive breastfeeding rate increased from 24 per cent to 34 per cent, while nearly 60 per cent of Nigerian children are now registered at birth with civil authorities, compared to 47 per cent in 2016. In addition, child marriage (women married before age 18) has reduced from 44 per cent to 30 per cent since 2016.

The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has emphasised the importance of birth registration, saying it identifies a child as an entity, not just a statistic. Peter Hawkins, UNICEF Country Representative to Nigeria, said this in Abuja when he featured on the special flagship News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum. NAN reported that the MICS 6 2021 inaugurated in August revealed that 57 per cent of Nigerian children under the age of five years had their births registered with civil authorities in 2021.

This, according to the survey, is an increase of 10 per cent from what it was in 2016. The UNICEF country representative, therefore, said that apart from giving a child an identity, birth registration also has an impact on the economy, health and education sectors of a nation. He had said: “I think it has an impact on all three, but fundamentally, it is the impact about the child being recognised by the state that they exist, their unique identity so that they know that they are there. Not just a statistic that a child was born and then died and that’s it.

“It allows the state or it puts the burden on the state to recognise them as an entity within their domain and that they have the responsibility to provide that child with the services required to grow. “So, if you want, you know, from birth, that they exist, then it’s about survival in the first six months, and then it’s about immunisation, then it’s about going to school, and then it’s about receiving the protection that the state has a responsibility to provide that child with.” He, however, said that to sustain the tempo and record more improvements, accountability should be strengthened, especially by state authorities in delivering services. Hawkins also urged authorities to ensure that financing was commensurate to the population, while the needs of the people were prioritised.

