News

BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION: PROFESSOR IMUMOLEN HAILS NIGERIANS, OTHERS AS GOODWILL MESSAGES CONTINUE TO RAIN , REASSURES HIS VISION FOR A PEOPLE ORIENTED PRESIDENCY.

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Following his birthday celebration yesterday as he became plus one, elated presidential candidate of Accord, Professor Christopher Imumolen, has sent in-depth appreciation to all well wishers who showered prayers and encomiums to make his day blissful.

Obviously elated Imumolen who spoke to media men through a conference call from Abuja expressed his joy and gratitude to Nigerians and other global fans for their raw expression of love through their various goodwill messages and prayers, stressing that these will become great tonic and catalyst for the quest for the Nigerian Presidency to become president for the good of all.

He stated that the unending panegyric words and sterling wishes go a long way to show how much Nigerians love him and wish for his emergence in the ongoing political race.

ACCORDingly, Imumolen promised to proceed in the struggle for the soul of Nigeria with greater confidence and unflinching trust in the people, knowing that with the support of the masses, victory is sure, stating that the voice of the people is the voice of God.
He therefore stated that his greatest motivation, strength and passion emanate from faith in God Almighty, belief in public alliance and unmitigated desire to heal the world of Nigeria through a people oriented and developmental democracy for all.

“I am one of the present presidential gladiators due to my belief that leadership should grow rather than diminish, build rather than deplore, create rather than destroy, make rather than mar, progress rather than re trogress.
“While not particularly blaming any particular person for the sorry state of our state, I am strongly unhappy that consciously, we refused to pursue the establishment of a system that would have become an unshakable democratic culture that revolves on the pivots of good governance, accountability, equitable resource allocation, statesmanship/patriotism values and unbreakable national integration.

“On this ideology and resolve to sacrificially volunteer as a young patriot for the fight against the enemies of our fledgling democracy I am going about this mission, and I look up to none others than God and the good people of Nigeria for my victory”, Imumolen submitted.

On the state of the nation, he called on all well meaning citizens to see 2023 as a swim or sink point for Nigeria, stressing that it is no time for hypothetical meandering, but rather a time to shun ethnicity, religion and all socio political alliances to face the significant task of taking Nigeria back from all that pose as her enemies.

“Nobody can say that the present national experience is pleasant, and pretending about the unsavoury situation is tantamount to throwing a stone into a market place which can hit one’s relatives, pointing that a typical example is the case of terrorism which began in Borno and spread to everywhere subsequently, situation that now endangers even those who played partisan, ethnic and religion politics about and around it.

“I appeal for the support of all Nigerians towards actualising my “All for All” mantra to restore the national pride of all Nigerians home and in the diaspora.

“There is no me without Nigerians, and I am saying this with the respect of everyone’s belief, religion, creed, education and social leanings in mind.

“I am also imploring us all to reject negative inducements that will only help a few elites and their goons to sustain the poverty, pain and gross disregard for the citizens as presently is the order in this indescribable administration”, Imumolen ended.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Minister calls for establishment of more arbitration institutions

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, has called for the establishment and strengthening of more arbitration institutions in line with international standards. This, according to him, will also ensure parties adhere to the awards that may be issued from such institutions. Towards this end, he suggested that more institutions like the Lagos Regional […]
News

I’m most qualified presidential aspirant –Saraki

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Osogbo

A presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Bukola Saraki, on Tuesday said Nigeria needs an experienced person that can bring progress for emancipation of the people of the country. Speaking on Tuesday, the former Senate President, who was in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, to seek the mandate of […]
News

Adoke: E-mail admitted against me by Italian Court forged

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

A Former Attorney- General of the Federation and Minister of Justice of Nigeria, Mohammed Adoke (SAN), yesterday lamented that the so-called new e-mail admitted by an Italian Court against him was forged. Adoke’s position was contained in a statement issued through his lawyer, Femi Oboro of Gromyco Amedu solicitors, London. Adoke stated that the campaign […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica