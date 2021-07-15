Birthday parties as virus spreader

At the height of the coronavirus pandemic, it was easy to worry that strangers would give individuals the virus. A new study of what happened after people’s birthdays however suggested that the people we trust were also a common source of viral spread.

The researchers from Harvard, the RAND Corporation, a nonprofit institution on research and analysis and Castlight Health, a San Francisco-based healthcare navigation company, found that a recent family birthday increased COVID-19 risk by nearly a third in counties where the virus was widespread.

The results of their research are published in ‘Jama Internal Medicine’. Private gatherings have been harder for researchers to measure than big public events they’re private, after all. And there has been a fierce debate for months among epidemiologists about just how big a factor they have been in how coronavirus moved from person to person.

In the study, the team used a creative method for finding how the virus moved within a birthday gathering: Using health insurance claims data, they looked at the COVID-19 rates of families in the two weeks after one of them had a birthday and found an increased COVID-19 risk.

Their theory is that the increased risk is almost certainly explained by birthday parties. Though the insurance claims don’t show whether any individual COVID- 19 patient had actually held a birthday party, several aspects of the data strongly suggest a connection, reported the ‘New York Times’. “My wife and I, we certainly didn’t see the need to gather indoors for our birthdays,” said Anupam Jena, a professor of health policy at Harvard Medical School and one of the paper’s authors, who said the study was inspired by his own daughter’s birthday.

“Our kids might be more disappointed.” Birthday parties, of course, often involve groups huddling in close quarters, perhaps to watch a child blow out candles on a cake. The study considered data from last year, when COVID-19 was much more common and fewer Americans were vaccinated.

But its conclusions are still relevant for Americans who are unvaccinated today a group that includes all children under 12. That may be especially true as the new, more contagious Delta variant begins to circulate in more states. K.J. Seung, the chief of strategy and policy for Partners in Health’s Massachusetts COVID-19 response, who helped set up the contact tracing system, said it has been hard for contact tracers to clearly demonstrate that people were contracting the virus in small private gatherings. Public exposures, like at a factory or a wedding, were easier for them to track. Individuals often didn’t share the nights they had a cousin over for dinner or drove a friend home from work, whether out of shame or forgetfulness and if they did, they were reluctant to name names. What the research showed is that birthday parties and other such festive, private occasions can still be risky to spread the virus.

