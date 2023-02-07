Birthday tribute to Debora Ronke Apampa

I feel honoured dedicating these few words of tribute in honour of my greatest and most amazing friend of all times, Debora Ronke Apampa who on February 3, 2023 added another year to her age. Sharing your amazing story with the world is for me irresistible. Your life is a gospel. If there’s anyone who has seen the Lord’s goodness, mercy, love and compassion, that one person is you.

I consider your life journey so far to be inspiring, hence I feel honoured to join Kissy, your immediate family, adopted children, millions of friends around the world to wish you love, hope and everlasting joy and happiness as you celebrate God’s gift of life and good health. For starters, what attracted me to Dr. isn’t just her personality. Of course everyone that knows her knows she is absolutely gorgeous, a decent brand, a stunning beauty and brain all rolled in one. Standing at a great height of 6ft, she is elegant, beautiful with dreamy eyes, a joy to behold, but still smart, intelligent, humble, cerebral and hardworking.

Dr. is a lady with unique interest and many sides but most importantly, a Holy Spirit filled vessel and a believer. She loves God, loves God’s work and lives by His words. Forget the fact that she can be weird at times, but she is awesome to be with, reliable and dependable. With all her modern looks, she works hard, prays hard, loves the gospel, chants in tongues and reads Holy Books.

That’s her life and that’s what thrills her. On February 4, I thought of a befitting gift for her and I was confused of what to send her that would make sense to her – I sent her a priceless praise and worship song and that got her because we have not spoken in a while. Away from the chaos of this mundane world, she loves to sit and work quietly. She loves to write and writes very interesting stories of her life changing experience, including stories of her dark days. Her stories, which she regularly shares as a testimony of God’s love and compassion, have been changing lives. Dr., you are a blessing to your generation.

Your stories, including the hardships, betrayals and achievements, are soul- winning. Your life is an inspiration to so many others. You are doing amazing things in the world and would be doing your mentors very proud. Your achievements fill my heart with pride and joy and I am happy to tell you and the world that I am proud of you. It’s amazing the job your charity outreach programmes are doing opening doors for young people in all areas including touching the lives of the underprivileged especially the children and teenage young girls you are changing from rust to diamonds.

Dear Dr., 04/2 has become a special day in my life too and there’s no better time, more perfect than this period for me to remind you just how amazing, how meaningful and how touching your friendship is to me. I want you to know that you are so much more than just a friend to me but more special than I’ll ever be able to put into words. I will always be grateful that I am blessed with someone as special as you in my life. I am wishing you the happiest birthday ever with all the love in my heart. You are the greatest friend I could ask for.

Thank you for all the good work you put into this world every day. As you add another year to your age, I pray that you will continue to smile and laugh through this life journey. In 2007, when you were just barely above 20 years, David Ajiboye wrote an interesting opinion about you titled ‘Ronke’s Journey from Catwalk Model to Screen Idol’. That piece by Ajiboye described you as a force to reckon with in the arts, entertainment and fashion industry.

Even though you have since moved on to other greater things, a majority of the opinion expressed in hence, I will copiously redact some of them here for the sake of posterity and for those who may not know. “Dr. Apampa was the presenter and co-producer of the popular Black Variety Show on OBE TV (Sky Channel 159) in the United Kingdom.

The show is the favourite television show for Nigerian and African lifestyle, fashion and arts outside Africa, The channel broadcasts to over two million homes across Europe. “Born in Ibadan Nigeria, to a father who is a practicing lawyer and writer and a mother who was a registered nurse. The mother, though late, was also a writer. Guess she took her creative writing skill from both parents.

Ronke is the second of four children. A mother to a sweet and gifted daughter. “A brilliant student from her primary school days, Ronke finished high school at the age of 14. Her career started in Nigeria as a young catwalk model and later as a co-host on a teen-oriented television show on Lagos Television. She also had her own column in some Lagos newspapers like Tempo, Prime People and PM News while studying journalism. “Ronke’s modelling took her to Paris for the Nigerian Fashion Show and on her return decided to try television presenting

