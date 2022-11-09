BIS: Banks’ cross-border claims rose by $782bn in Q2’22

Against the backdrop of elevated uncertainty and market volatility, banks’ cross-border claims expanded by $782billion in the second quarter of this year, driven by a significant increase in in the market value of derivatives, the Bank for International Settlements’ (BIS) Locational Banking Statistics (LBS) show.

According to the BIS’ Consolidated Banking Statistics (CBS), which track the consolidated positions of banks headquartered in a particular country, “Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and changing expectations about the future path of monetary policy in major currencies, led to sharp movements in the prices of financial instruments, pushing derivatives contracts ‘into the money’ for either the reporting banks or their counterparties.” For instance, the statistics report shows that deriv-atives with a positive market value reached $3.8 trillion by end-June, up 30per cent from end-2021. Also, the report said: “At $100 billion, the Q2 expansion in cross-border bank credit (ie bank loans plus holdings of debt securities) was much smaller than that in claims overall,” adding that “credit was driven by greater interbank positions, mainly denominated in euros and yen.”

It further stated: “Interbank credit rose by $250 billion overall, partly in the form of inter-office transfers (+$105 billion). By contrast, credit to other sectors either declined (-$154 billion to the non-financial sector), or stagnated (-$4 billion to Non- Bank Financial Institutions (NBFIs).” Similarly, the report said that cross-border credit to advanced economies (AEs) rose modestly overall (+$66 billion in Q2, +7% yoy), noting that stronger bank lending was partly offset by a drop in the reported value of debt securities holdings.

In the same vein, the report indicates that banks’ crossborder credit to emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs) increased by $28 billion overall in Q2 (+2% yoy), but with large differences within regions. Specifically, it stated: “Credit to many countries in Latin America rose, but the $14 billion drop in credit to Brazil resulted in an overall drop of $5 billion to the region. Credit to Africa and the Middle East rose by $19 billion, extending a long spell of increases since 2014, particularly to countries in the Middle East. “Credit to emerging Asia- Pacific expanded by $8 billion, despite continued retrenchment from China – by $23 billion in Q2, leading to a cumulative decline of $114 billion over the past year (-12%). “Mainly Chinese banks operating outside China continued to reduce their claims on the mainland.

In the rest of the Asia-Pacific region, credit to Korea expanded the most (+$21 billion), followed by Pakistan and Indonesia.” Meanwhile, the BIS and four central banks have completed a successful pilot of the use of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) by commercial banks for real-value transactions across borders, as part of its “Project mBridge.” According to a press release, the BIS Innovation Hub Hong Kong Centre joined forces with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, the Bank of Thailand, the Digital Currency Institute of the People’s Bank of China and the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates. The statement said that the Project mBridge envisions an efficient, low-cost, regulatorycompliant and scalable crossborder payment solution with CBDC at its core, adding that the experiment was designed to operate across different jurisdictions and currencies, to explore the capabilities of distributed ledger technology and the application of CBDC in cross-border payments between commercial banks.

