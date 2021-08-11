Business

BIS: Banks’ cross-border lending rose by $646bn in Q1

Internationally active banks’ cross-border claims increased by $646 billion during the first quarter of 2021 (on an FX- and break-adjusted basis), according to the latest Bank for International Settlements’ (BIS) Locational Banking Statistics (LBS).

 

According to the data, strong growth in the previous quarter and a seasonal component in cross-border positions, whereby claim stocks fall at end-year and then rebound in the first quarter, may have contributed to the increase.

 

Still, the numbers show that despite the two consecutive quarterly expansions, the year-over-year (yoy) growth rate at end-Q1 stood at -0.6% due to the outsized $1.1 trillion contraction in Q2’20.

 

A BIS press release states that the statistics also indicate that the growth in crossborder claims on Advanced Economies (AEs) was again strong in the first quarter, up $460 billion following a $351 billion increase in Q4 2020.

 

“This mainly reflected a marked rise in claims on the euro area, the first such  increase since the outbreak of the pandemic.

 

Claims on Germany and France rose the most, by $202 and $136 billion respectively, mainly the result of greater interbank loans (to related offices and unrelated banks). By contrast, lower interbank claims on Italy drove a $9 billion decrease in claims on the country,” the statement said.

 

In addition, cross-border claims on other major AEs rose as well in the first quarter, the statement said, noting that banks in Japan reported greater holdings of debt securities issued by non-financials in the United States, driving the overall $123 billion increase in claims on that country.

 

Similarly, banks in France channelled funds to their offices in Japan, driving the $89 billion increase on that country. By contrast, claims on the United Kingdom dropped sharply, by $178 billion (−5% yoy).

 

This was the result of lower claims on banks and non-bank financials in the country reported under “other instruments”, which captures mainly derivatives and equity holdings.

 

This was reported by banks in several countries and followed an outsized expansion banks’ derivatives positions a year earlier. Banks’ cross-border claims on Emerging Market and Developing Economies (EMDEs), the statement said, surged in Q1 2021, driven by lending to the Asia and Pacific region.

 

Overall, claims grew by $114 billion – the largest rise since Q1 2017 – with increases observed vis-à-vis three of the four EMDE regions.

 

This pushed the yoy growth rate of claims on EMDEs back into positive territory (+1.1%). Specifically, cross-border claims on the Asia and Pacific region rose the most, by $118 billion, the largest increase since 2017.

 

This mainly reflected a sharp $66 billion rise in claims on China, by far the  largest amongst EMDE borrowers. Reporting banks in France, Macao SAR, Japan and Korea contributed some 75% of this increase, channelling funds to banks and nonfinancials in China.

 

Banks’ claims on Chinese Taipei, Korea and India also increased (by $24, $15 and $3 billion, respectively), while those on Thailand shrunk (-$3 billion). Claims on borrowers in the Africa and Middle East and the emerging Europe regions also rose (by $13 and $1 billion, respectively).

 

In particular, claims expanded vis-à-vis Israel ($5 billion) and Qatar ($4 billion). In emerging Europe, Russia ($4 billion) and Hungary ($3 billion) recorded inflows, whereas Romania (-$2 billion) and the Czech Republic (-$2 billion) saw outflows.

