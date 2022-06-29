The world’s central bank umbrella body,
Business

BIS: Central banks must act fast on inflation

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

COUNSEL 

Interest rates should be raised   quickly, decisively before inflation   becomes entrenched

 

The world’s central bank umbrella body, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), has called for interest rates to be raised “quickly and decisively” to prevent the surge in inflation turning into something even more problematic.

 

BIS made the call at the end of its annual meeting, where top central bankers met to discuss their current difficulties and one of the most turbulent starts to a year ever for global financial markets.

 

Surging energy and food prices mean inflation in many places is now at its highest level in decades, but the usual remedy of hiking interest rates is raising the spectre of recession, and even of the dreaded “stagflation,” where rising prices are coupled with low or negative economic growth.

 

“The key for central banks is to act quickly and decisively before inflation becomes entrenched,” Agustín Carstens, BIS General Manager,   said as  part of the body’s post-meeting annual report — Annual Economic Report — published at the weekend. Carstens, former head of Mexico’s central bank, said the emphasis was to act in “quarters to come.”

BIS thinks an economic soft landing, where rates rise without triggering recessions, is still possible, but accepts it is a difficult situation. “A lot of it will depend precisely on how permanent these (inflationary) shocks are,” Carstens said, adding that the response of financial markets would also be crucial. “If this tightening generates massive losses, generates massive asset corrections and that contaminates consumption, investment and employment – of course, that is a more difficult scenario.”

 

Carstens said the BIS’s own recent warnings about frothy asset prices meant the current correction was “not necessarily a complete surprise”. That there hadn’t been “major market disruptions” so far was also reassuring, he added.

 

He also said that though many global central banks and the BIS itself had significantly underestimated how quick global inflation has spiralled over the last six to 12 months, they weren’t about to lose hard-earned credibility overnight. “Yes, you can argue a little bit here about an error of timing of certain actions and the responses of the central banks.

 

But by and large, I think that the central banks have responded forcefully in a very agile fashion,” Carstens said. “My sense is that central banks will prevail at the end of the day and that would be good for their credibility.”

 

According to him, BIS didn’t currently expect a period of widespread stagflation to take hold. Part of the BIS report published already last week said that the recent implosions in the cryptocurrency markets were an indication that long-warnedabout dangers of decentralised digital money were now materialising.

 

Those collapses aren’t expected to cause a systemic crisis in the way that bad loans triggered the global financial crash. But Carstens stressed losses would be sizeable and that the opaque nature of the crypto universe fed uncertainty

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

IMF wants central banks to safeguard financial stability

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Although the roll out of Covid-19 vaccines worldwide may be triggering expectations of an imminent end to the pandemic, monetary authorities should not rest on their oars, but should focus on safeguarding financial stability, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said. The fund, which gave the advice in a newly published blog post obtained by […]
Business

Black Friday offers beacon of hope to struggling stores

Posted on Author Reporter

  After months of slumping sales and businesses toppling into bankruptcy, Black Friday is offering a small beacon of hope. In normal times, Black Friday is the busiest shopping day of the year, drawing millions of shoppers eager to get started on their holiday spending. But these are not normal times: The economy is tanking […]
Business

Telecoms: FG tasked on investment-friendly milieu

Posted on Author SAMSON AKINTARO

A former Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and Board Chairman of MTN Nigeria, Dr. Ernest Ndukwe, has urged government to create a conducive operating environment for telecommunications to thrive. According to him, Nigeria’s telecoms sector currently needs more investments to achieve service expansion and improve service quality. Speaking against the backdrop […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica