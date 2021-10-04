BIS, Central banks’ report highlights CBDC risks

A set of three new reports issued by the Bank of International Settlements (BIS) and seven different central banks – including the Bank of England, Bank of Japan, European Central Bank ECB) and U.S. Federal Reserve – has concluded that while Central Bank Digital Currency, or CBDC is a groundbreaking innovation to monetary policy, it poses many opportunities and uncertainties.

The report comes on the heels of preparations by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to launch its own CBDC. Specifically, one risk highlighted in the new report is the heightened potential for systemic bank runs.

During an economic crisis, “reduced transaction costs of a CBDC could exacerbate bank runs” because these digital currencies might be “perceived as a safe haven.”

Commenting on the risk, Senior Professor of trade policy at Cornell University and author of a CBDC-focused book, “The Future of Money,” Eswar Prasad, according to Yahoo Finance, said that bank runs are just one of many risks central banks need to consider when issuing their own digital currency.

“A low-cost digital payment system provided by a central bank not only risks disrupting the banking system but could also discourage private sector payment innovations,”

Prasad was quoted as saying. The economist also warned that if nations move from cash to a digital currency, “confi

