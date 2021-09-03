Business

BIS, central banks to conduct experiment on digital currencies

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

The Bank for International Settlements’ (BIS) Innovation Hub, along with Reserve Bank of Australia, Monetary Authority of Singapore, Bank Negara Malaysia and South African Reserve Bank, aim to develop prototype shared platforms for cross-border transactions using multiple central bank digital currencies, or CBDCs, the group of global regulators said in a press release yesterday.

The project “brings together central banks with years of experience and unique perspectives in CBDC projects and ecosystem partners at advanced stages of technical development on digital currencies,” said Andrew McCormack, the chief of the BIS Innovation Hub Singapore Centre. The BIS is confident that the experiment will “lay the foundation for global payments connectivity,” McCormack added. The proposed platform will allow financial institutions to transact directly with each other in the digital currencies issued by participating central banks, eliminating the need for intermediaries and cutting the time and cost of transactions, BIS said. It added that the project will explore the international dimension of CBDC design and support the G20 group of nations’ effort to enhance cross-border payments.

The results of the experiment, expected to be published in early 2022, will be used to develop future platforms for global and regional settlements, BIS said. Prototypes of the proposed shared platforms will be developed in collaboration with technical partners on different distributed ledger technology platforms and demonstrated at the Singapore FinTech Festival in November. It further stated that the project will also explore governance and operating designs that would enable central banks to share CBDC infrastructures and gain from collaboration between public and private sector experts.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Premium: Universal Insurance records 100% growth

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Universal Insurance Plc, one of the old generation insurance underwriting firms, has achieved over 100 per cent of gross written premium in the first half of the business year, 2020. The company, despite the effect of COVID-19, has generated income within the period well above what it recorded during the same period in 2019 and […]
Business

Analysts project more revenue for FG in Q3

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

As reactions continue to trail the latest fiscal revenue data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Value Added Tax (VAT) and Company Income Tax (CIT) collected by the Federal Government, which showed improved collections in Q2’21 compared to Q1 2021 and Q2’20, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Ltd have predicted that government […]
Business

Pension: PenCom approves N.2bn refund to military personnel

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

Following their exemption from the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) under the supervision of the National Pension Commission (PenCom), about 50 military personnel have had their pensions refunded to the appropriate quarters. Disclosing this in a 2020 fourth quarter report on its website under the heading, “Update on Refund of Pension Contributions to Military Personnel and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica