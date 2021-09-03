BIS, central banks to conduct experiment on digital currencies

The Bank for International Settlements’ (BIS) Innovation Hub, along with Reserve Bank of Australia, Monetary Authority of Singapore, Bank Negara Malaysia and South African Reserve Bank, aim to develop prototype shared platforms for cross-border transactions using multiple central bank digital currencies, or CBDCs, the group of global regulators said in a press release yesterday.

The project “brings together central banks with years of experience and unique perspectives in CBDC projects and ecosystem partners at advanced stages of technical development on digital currencies,” said Andrew McCormack, the chief of the BIS Innovation Hub Singapore Centre. The BIS is confident that the experiment will “lay the foundation for global payments connectivity,” McCormack added. The proposed platform will allow financial institutions to transact directly with each other in the digital currencies issued by participating central banks, eliminating the need for intermediaries and cutting the time and cost of transactions, BIS said. It added that the project will explore the international dimension of CBDC design and support the G20 group of nations’ effort to enhance cross-border payments.

The results of the experiment, expected to be published in early 2022, will be used to develop future platforms for global and regional settlements, BIS said. Prototypes of the proposed shared platforms will be developed in collaboration with technical partners on different distributed ledger technology platforms and demonstrated at the Singapore FinTech Festival in November. It further stated that the project will also explore governance and operating designs that would enable central banks to share CBDC infrastructures and gain from collaboration between public and private sector experts.

