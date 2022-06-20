BIS Innovation Hub expands cyber security, green finance experiments

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) Innovation Hub, on Friday, announced a new set of projects across its various centres, including the first three projects of the upcoming Eurosystem Centre and the first comprehensive explorations in cyber security.

According to a press release, the Eurosystem Centre is expected to open in the coming months, with locations in Frankfurt and Paris and working together with all 19 euro area central banks and the European Central Bank. The Innovation Hub will also expand its portfolio in the areas of green finance and supervisory and regulatory technology (regtech and suptech).

Specifically, the first three Eurosystem Centre projects will focus on cryptocurrency market intelligence platform, post-quantum cryptography and increasing the transparency of climate-related disclosures.

In addition to the Eurosystem initiatives, the Innovation Hub’s Hong Kong Centre will partner with the Bank of Israel and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) on a new study on Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) and cybersecurity. It is also starting a new phase of its green finance Genesis project.

