BIS’ Innovation Hub to focus on CBDCs, others this year

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has said that its Innovation Hub will this year launch new projects into Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), next generation payments systems and Decentralised Finance (DeFi), as well as expanding its portfolio of explorations seeking to develop new technological public goods for central banks.

In a press release issued at the weekend, BIS said the Innovation Hub’s work programme will also see new projects in green finance, regulatory and supervisory technology and cyber security. The statement said: “This year marks a new phase in the Innovation Hub’s expansion, with the first projects in the London and Nordic Hub Centres; the expected opening of the Eurosystem and Toronto centres; and the advancement of the strategic partnership with the Federal Reserve System. “CBDCs and improvements in payments systems continue to be an area of exploratory focus, accounting for 13 out of 17 projects that were active in 2021 or will be launched in 2022.

This reflects the interests and priorities of BIS member central banks.” According to the press release, one of the highlights of the 2022 agenda is the second BIS Innovation Summit that will have as its theme: “Money, Technology, and Innovation,” and would be held on March 22-23.

The statement quoted BIS General Manager, Agustín Carstens, as saying that “with an expanded network of Hub Centres and exciting new projects, the BIS Innovation Hub is now in a stronger position to innovate in a sound, sustainable way, harnessing the benefits of digital technology, serving the public interest, and working cooperatively with the central bank community, academia and the private sector.” BIS Innovation Hub was established in 2019 to identify and develop insights into fintech trends, explore the development of tools to improve the functioning of the global financial system and become a focal point for central bank experts on innovation.

