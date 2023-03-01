BIS invites market stakeholders to cross-border payment task force

The Bank for International Settlements’ (BIS) Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures (CPMI) has invited firms that offer cross-border payment services, payment system operators and relevant industry associations to nominate senior representatives to serve on a newly established task force on cross-border payments interoperability and extension (the “PIE task force”). According to a press release, nominees for the PIE task force should have significant experience and direct responsibilities related to operational cross-border payments aspects, product development, business models, standards, interoperability technologies, and/or policy issues. The statement also said nominees should be able to commit sufficient time and organise resources from within their organisation to support the work of the task force until at least the end of 2024. “Enhancing cross-border payments’ speed and transparency, while increasing access to cross-border payment services and reducing their costs, are the key objectives of the G20 crossborder payments programme. “Since the G20 Leaders endorsed the roadmap for enhancing cross-border payments in 2020, much has been accomplished in laying the foundations through the necessary stocktakes and analysis. As the programme has turned to implementation, the CPMI and the Financial Stability Board (FSB) have organised the around three priority themes: Interoperability and extension of payment systems; data exchange and messaging standards and legal, regulatory and supervisory frameworks. “The PIE task force should provide a source of expert advice and a mechanism for collaboration on the provision and enhancement of cross-border payment arrangements. It should also serve as a forum for the exchange of implementation experiences and coordination between public authorities and private sector stakeholders,” it added. The statement further said that the task force was expected to have approximately 30 members from a wide variety of jurisdictions and regions and comprising private-sector institutional types and business models as well as public sector authorities, international organisations and standard-setting bodies.

