BIS: Markets rose despite subdued economic recovery

Financial markets largely recovered from March’s acute stress, according to the third Bank for International Settlements’ ( BIS) Quarterly Review of 2020.

 

According to the BIS, the recovery was supported by both monetary and fiscal policy, and investor  sentiment arising from better than expected economic indicators in the initial aftermath of the lockdown phase of the pandemic.

 

However, according to a press release from BIS, “the review indicates that the economy’s upturn has been uneven and corporate  balance sheets remain fragile. The associated concern of stretched valuations being disconnected from underlying economic prospects, most notably in some segments of the equity and corporate credit markets, has since been reflected in the recent stock market sell-off.”

 

Claudio Borio, Head of the BIS Monetary and Economic Department, said: “Based on a broad set of indicators, it is hard not to see a certain amount of daylight between risky asset prices and economic prospects, although recent moves in equities suggest growing investor sensitivity to the implications of the current environment for elevated valuations.”

 

The report also outlines how the US dollar materially depreciated against advanced economy peers, particularly the euro, amid signs of more political and fiscal cohesion in the euro area. In parallel, the pandemic’s geographical evolution seems to explain much of the weaker performance of emerging market economy (EME) currencies relative to the US dollar.

 

EME sovereign yields continued trending downwards, aided by their own supportive monetary policy, marking a significant departure from previous crises, when the prospect of currency meltdowns prompted rate increases. Declining advanced economy yields helped create monetary policy space for EMEs.

 

“The ultimate trajectory of financial markets will depend on the still uncertain course of the pandemic and its eventual impact on the real economy,” said Hyun Song Shin, Economic Adviser and Head of Research.

 

The BIS is an international financial institution owned by central banks that “fosters international monetary and financial cooperation and serves as a bank for central banks.”

