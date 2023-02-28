BIS To Central Banks: Don’t relent in inflation fight

Central banks need to “get the job done” when it comes to getting inflation back under control, the Bank for International Settlements has said, urging them to avoid the mistakes of the 1970’s by declaring victory too early.

The BIS, dubbed the bank for central banks, said it was vital authorities didn’t repeat the stop-start cycles of the 1970s when interest rates had to be hiked to painfully high levels after attempts to lower them resulted in an inflation surge.

“Central banks have been very, very clear that at this stage the most important aspect is to get the job done,” the head of the BIS’ Monetary and Economic Department, Claudio Borio, said as part of a quarterly report.

“A cautious attitude designed to make sure that one is not declaring victory too early is the appropriate one.”

Global borrowing costs have risen at the fastest pace in decades over the last year as the Federal Reserve has lifted U.S. rates 450 basis points from near zero, the European Central Bank has hiked the euro zone’s by 300 bps and other parts of Europe and many developing economies have done even more.

