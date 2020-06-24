Business

BIS: U.S. dollar still dominates international funding markets

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The U.S. dollar remains the pre-eminent international funding currency, even amid significant shifts in market structure, according to a new report by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS). The report stated that while US dollar funding is below its peak of a decade ago relative to the size of the global economy, the currency’s share of international funding has returned to the dominant position it held around the turn of the century.

“The widespread use of the U.S. dollar has benefited participants, but the resulting interconnectedness of the market can also create vulnerabilities,” the report said. The report also highlights how activity has declined in Europe but risen elsewhere, including in emerging market economies.

Marketable securities – which include bonds, medium-term notes and money market instruments – account for three-quarters of the increase in the nominal stock of US dollar funding in the past five years, and the role of non-banks in intermediation has grown.

These structural shifts have increased market complexity as well as the speed and scope of stress transmission throughout the global financial system. “In order to preserve the benefits from a global funding market based in US dollars we will need to make sure that the intermediation chain is robust,” said Philip Lowe, CGFS Chair and Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia. “We have made progress with banks after the global financial crisis but we do not have enough transparency on the activity of non-banks,” he added.

The report points out where better data collection by the official sector, strengthened regulatory treatment of currency mismatches on non-bank intermediaries’ balance sheets, and more robust safety nets can improve the assessment and mitigation of risks associated with dollar funding.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

FG to save N225bn yearly from vessel repairs

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

The Federal Government has taken steps to ensure that over N225 billion ($500million) spent on ship repairs in foreign shipyards annually is retained in Nigeria. To this end, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has put in place series of support to encourage vessel maintenance and dry docking in the country. Presently, New Telegraph gathered that […]
Business

Export: Poor infrastructure, policies inhibit process

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Misplaced policies and inadequate infrastructure deny Nigeria $25 billion yearly from non-oil exports, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports As non-oil export is increasingly becoming important to the economic development of Nigeria, deficient infrastructure and bad policies seem to have hindered efficient shipping of agricultural produce and mineral resources at the various seaports in the country. Also, it […]
Business

Investment in Nigeria’s economy down by 62%

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Country records $4.81 bn in 3 months Investments so far announced in the country in the first quarter of this year indicated a sharp drop in interest in the economy as the total money committed by investors dropped by 62 per cent when compared with last year. The announcements for Q1’20 as captured by the […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

%d bloggers like this: