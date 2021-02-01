Business

BIS unveils work programme

The Bank for International Settlements’ (BIS) Innovation Hub (BISIH) has set out its work programme, demonstrating its focus on six key areas as it fosters international collaboration among central banks on innovative financial technology.

 

It said in a statement at the weekend that the six key areas are Suptech and regtech; Nextgeneration financial market infrastructures (FMIs); Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs); Open finance;Cyber security and Green finance.

 

Commenting on the work programme, BISIH Head, Benoît Coeuré, said: “This work programme shows our commitment to exploring in the most practical ways how best to harness technological change for the benefit of central banks and create public goods to support the global financial system. We look forward to taking on the challenges of the year ahead together with our partner central banks.”

 

On 19 January 2021, the BISIH also launched the BIS Innovation Network to support BISIH priorities, share knowledge about technology projects and discuss innovative answers to problem statements relevant to central banks.

 

The BIS Innovation Network features six working groups, mirroring the BISIH’s thematic priorities.

 

They are chaired by Susan Slocum (Reserve Bank of Australia, Suptech & Regtech), Siritida P Ayudhya (Bank of Thailand, Next Generation FMIs), Marius Jurgilas (Bank of Lithuania, CBDC), Aristides Andrade Cavalcante Neto (Central Bank of Brazil, Open Finance), Tomer Mizrahi (Bank of Israel, Cyber Security) and Sharon Donnery (Central Bank of Ireland, Green Finance

