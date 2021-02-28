Bishop Adegbite appoints Sanwo-Olu Grand Patron of CAN Lagos

…vows to erect CAN Secretariat in Lagos

Bishop Stephen Adegbite, the newly elected Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Lagos chapter, has appointed the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu, Grand Patron of the Christian Association of Nigeria Lagos chapter.

The CAN also declared intention to take CAN Lagos to greater heights, with a vow to build a permanent Secretariat to house the association in Lagos. The cleric made the declaration during the chapter’s annual Interdenominational Divine Service (IDDS) of the association which held recently, at the magnificent auditorium of The Apostolic Church (LAWNA), Olorunda Ketu, Lagos; when he was formerly inducted along with his new executive members.

The unique event also attracted the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu, his cabinet members, members of the State House of Assembly, the state judiciary members and several Christian leaders and faithful from different churches across Lagos. In his acceptance speech, Bishop Adegbite, expressed delight at his election as Lagos state CAN Chairman, describing it as God’s approval of his person and the new executives to lead the body of Christ in Lagos State.

Adegbute congratulated his fellow executive members and charged them to serve God and humanity in their capacity “at this very difficult time in the history of mankind worldwide.” He also commended the immediate past executive members of Lagos CAN for their pragmatic and purposeful leadership in six years.

“We need to appreciate the out gone executive members under the wonderful, amiable and pragmatic leadership of our revered father, Apostle (Prof.) Alexander Oyewole Bamgbola who led us diligently and purposefully for six years without blemish,” he said.

The Lagos CAN Chair set the stage to move the Lagos Christian body forward with the building of Lagos CAN Secretariats as the major priority.

He said: “God is about to do something new about our Secretariats. He has told me clearly that this shall be achieved very soon. We shall have our own place built on the land at Jobi Fele Way, Alausa, Ikeja given to us by a former governor of Lagos state, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu during his tenure. Let us continue to pray and keep hope alive.”

Adegbite, who is a Methodist priest, also spoke on the unity of the body of Christ, and told the huge congregation at the 2021 IDDS, with the theme: “A New Beginning, A New Dawn & A New Gory, the efforts his administration has made in fostering unity in the body of Christ since its election before the official induction of the new executive members.

“Our Administration has started to bring all together and we shall continue to work together as one indivisible entity because Christ charged us in John 17:21 “that they all may be one.”

United we stand, divided we fall. I am the Chairman for all and all shall be treated equally to the glory of God,” he promised. The 2021 IDDS featured prayers for peace in Nigeria led by some notable CAN and church leaders in the country, presentation of goodwill messages by Lagos CAN chairman, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olushola Sanwo-Olu and Archbishop Alfred Adewale Martin, sermon by His Eminence Samuel Chukwuemeka Kalu Uche (Prelate, Methodist Church, Nigeria) presentation of awards to some distinguished personalities including Sanwo-Olu and appointment of grand patron, grand matron, patrons and matrons for Lagos CAN by the new executive. Adegbite also made some appointments to kick start his tenure: “God Almighty in His unfathomable wisdom led us to ap point the following people as Grand Patron, Grand Matron, Patrons and Matrons: I, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, the Executive Governor of Lagos State. This appointment was based on our resolve, that any Christian governor shall be appointed as a Grand patron for CAN in Lagos state henceforth.”

Rev. Mother Esther Abimbola Ajayi was appointed Grand Matron for Lagos CAN in recognition of her contributions to the growth of the Church Universal, especially in Lagos while Sir Chief Olu Okeowo, KJW was appointed a Patron for Lagos CAN in recognition of his philanthropic support to churches and music.

Others are Senator (Pastor) Oluremi Tinubu, OON, (Matron) in recognition of her immense support across different denominations and as the initiator of the annual Lagos state Thanksgiving Service. Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (Patron) in appreciation of his contribution to the propagation of the gospel of Jesus Christ.

“While I heartily congratulate you all on these appointments, I will on behalf of all Christians in Lagos State plead with you, that God needs you to take away the shame from CAN in Lagos State by ensuring that you help achieve the goal of building a befitting Secretariats,” Rev Adegbite appealed to all the appointees”.

The induction of the new executives of Lagos CAN was conducted by CAN national leadership led by its National President, His Eminence Dr Samson ‘Supo Ayokunle.

