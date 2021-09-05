Bishop Adekoya urges Nigerian youth to acquire skills

The Presiding Bishop of Shalom International Gospel Christian Church, Bishop Wale Adekoya, has advised Nigerian youth to acquire skills, noting that skill acquisition would help them to raise finances for their home, life and their future.

Speaking during the presentation of security gadgets to an estate in the Gbagada area of Lagos, Bishop Adekoya said the church has skill acquisition programmes that the youth can enroll in to develop their skills.

“The youths of today are looking for instant wealth, instant riches and instant prosperity. That is why we set up this skill acquisition programme to let them acquire some skills that can help them to raise finances for their home, life and their future. Some of them are school leavers and we want to train them in many things they can do and make money. “But even then, despite the fact that we have set up this skill acquisition programmes, many of them are not responding. They have this mentality of quick money but we try to encourage them to make it very easy and almost like free for them to be able to come and acquire this skill.

“We have training in fashion, tailoring and different skills that they can acquire very easily and in a short while without all the protocols and all the procedures that they get in other normal places.

So, in a short while, they can acquire it and they can be of help. “So we are praying that God would touch them because the more we try you see that some of them are still bent on going the other way and all kinds of ways of making money.

But it is our prayer that the Lord would touch them. Right now we have a skill acquisition going on and it is still available for those who want t o come and acquire skills in all these areas that are available for them to be a blessing to themselves,” he said.

Bishop Adekoya said the church has a lot of community initiative programmes to assist people within the community. “As a church, we do a lot of community initiative programs. In the past, we have done free medical services. Regularly we do free food for people who are in need. We have widows’ programs where we are blessing widows.

“And today it is on security because we realize that security is a challenge in the whole nation. So we are trying to empower our security men in the estate on how they can do their work more successfully. So we have provided some tools for these security men so that we can be sure that people can sleep in the night and sleep at peace.

“And we trust that with this little we have done for these security men, their work would be easier and they will be more effective and secure the estate more so that there will be less crime, less tragedy, less evil, and less distortion as we empower them to do their job as security men. We trust to do more in the future before the end of the year.”

