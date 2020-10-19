Bishop backs #EndSARS, says protest is against mistrust leadership

Catholic Bishop of Ekiti Diocese, Most Reverend Felix Ajakaye, yesterday expressed support for the #EndSARS protest, describing it as agitation against incompetent and dishonest leadership in the country. Ajakaye said the protests were beyond calls for disbandment of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), saying it was anger against incompetent, dishonest, recycled leadership and mistrust between the leaders and the led.

Ajakaye said this yesterday in his sermon entitled ‘The Journey of Faith: Success Without Worthy Successor is Failure in Reality,’ being a thanksgiving service to mark the second year tenure of Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

Present on the occasion were the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, Ekiti Deputy Governor, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, Ekiti First Lady, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, Speaker of Ekiti Assembly, Hon. Funminiyi Afuye, former Deputy Governors Abiodun Aluko and Modupe Adelabu, Minister of Trade, Industry and Investment, Chief Niyi Adebayo, among others. Addressing the congregation, Ajakaye appealed to the protesters to ceasefire and allow government to act on their fivepoint demands. He said: “They should also bear in mind that there are police that are not brutal. On July 30, 2020, police accosted me in Adebayo area.

“If you saw how they treated me, I thank God I was not killed, if I had been killed, a lot would have been said. If they could do that to a man in cassock, what would they do to ordinary man? Though, I told the police, but nothing was done till today. “EndSARS protests and agitation not about disbandment of SARS alone, it is against injustice, mistrust, dishonesty, recycled and incompetent leadership in our nation. There is anger in the land.

“But they should suspend the protests, so that government can act on their demands. But if they continue, the protest may be counterproductive, because there may be those who wanted to secretly protect their means of livelihoods. “There must be sincere synergy between Amotekun and other security networks to reinforce the security in the state.”

