Bishop Crowther documentary film project commences with tour of Badagry

The much anticipated filming of the Bishop Crowther Documentary Film Project spare headed by Nigeria award – winning travel journalist, Pelu Awofeso, has finally commenced with a tour of Badagry, the famed slave town in Lagos. ‘‘I’m happy to inform you that the team set out earlier this month on the first leg of the travels scheduled for the Bishop Crowther Documentary Film Project,’’ said elated Awofeso in a statement. ‘‘We started in Badagry (on the western tip of Lagos) on December 3, 2021,’’ he added. He further stated: ‘‘That date is significant in the story of Bishop Crowther: It was the day in 1843, after returning from London as an ordained priest of the Church Missionary Society (CMS),that he first preached on the continent (Freetown, to be specific). His sermon was delivered in Yoruba to an African congregation.

‘‘The team, including researchers, writers, photographers, cinematographers, bloggers and interns, spent four days in the ancient, coconut-rich slavery town, before moving on to Abeokuta, through Ota (both in Ogun State). ‘‘There are at least five more legs of these journeys officially tagged, Crowther Tours,’ still to be made.’’ According to him, the next stops for the team include Ibadan and Osoogun.

‘‘The team’s next road trip will be to Ibadan and Osoogun (Bishop Crowther’s birth place, and where he was taken as a slave 200 years ago, in 1821). We reckon that this should take us another week, after which we’ll return to Lagos and wind down our work for the time being. ‘‘From research, we have been able to identify 195 communities Crowther visited while on his missionary duties. Work on the documentary will resume in January 2022. We are able to do this much, thanks to the donations we have received over the past weeks.’’

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...