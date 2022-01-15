Bishop Crowther was a man of many parts, says Awofeso

For the leader of Bishop Ajayi Crowther Documentary Project, Nigerian renowned travel journalist and publisher, Pelu Awofeso, Bishop Crowther was not just only a missionary but he was a humanist with commitment to the development of humanity. He revealed this and other details about the project and his subject during a recent interview with TVC Lagos. Excerpt …

What inspired this project?

Before then, like most people, the much that I knew about him were the basics: that he was a slave and that he translated the Bible into Yoruba language, and so on. But the more we began to access archival materials – in Lagos, Ibadan, Abeokuta – the more we uncovered more interesting details of his life,” I said. Bishop Crowther could speak 13 languages – Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa, Creole, Latin, Greek and Arabic among them. Bishop Crowther was more than just a missionary. He was an individual with a lot of humanity in him

What do you think this documentary would change? Do you think it would change the perspectives of the people about the bishop?

People should know that Crowther didn’t have an easy life – he was always struggling, trying to do something, trying to achieve something and trying to make the best of his life. Almost a decade before Scottish Missionary, Mary Slessor, was preaching against the killing of twins, Bishop Samuel Crowther was already preaching against the practice of human sacrifice. When we talk about these killings, hardly do we hear that Crowther played a role in that fight; we only hear Slessor. Again, we’re not trying to knock any heads together; we’re just trying to present the facts as we see them, and then let the Nigerian public see for themselves as we see them. It’s almost as if we’ve been comfortable with a single story – now is time for people to see the other side; the different sides and then make up your mind whatever it is they want to believe.

He was very respectful of other people’s beliefs

One of the things people also don’t know is that though Crowther was preaching to convert the people from traditional religion to Christianity, he was very respectful of their own beliefs, the African traditional belief system as well as Islam. And he was always being heard telling his fellow missionaries that when they go to the field to preach, they should not desecrate the religions of these other people. Our duty is to keep on preaching, keep on converting until we win them over. What he did is not different from what today’s clergymen do that we know now – it was basically preaching and trying to win souls and they were doing it with a lot of respect and regard.

