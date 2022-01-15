Travel & Tourism

Bishop Crowther was a man of many parts, says Awofeso

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

For the leader of Bishop Ajayi Crowther Documentary Project, Nigerian renowned travel journalist and publisher, Pelu Awofeso, Bishop Crowther was not just only a missionary but he was a humanist with commitment to the development of humanity. He revealed this and other details about the project and his subject during a recent interview with TVC Lagos. Excerpt …

What inspired this project?

Before then, like most people, the much that I knew about him were the basics: that he was a slave and that he translated the Bible into Yoruba language, and so on. But the more we began to access archival materials – in Lagos, Ibadan, Abeokuta – the more we uncovered more interesting details of his life,” I said. Bishop Crowther could speak 13 languages – Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa, Creole, Latin, Greek and Arabic among them. Bishop Crowther was more than just a missionary. He was an individual with a lot of humanity in him

What do you think this documentary would change? Do you think it would change the perspectives of the people about the bishop?

People should know that Crowther didn’t have an easy life – he was always struggling, trying to do something, trying to achieve something and trying to make the best of his life. Almost a decade before Scottish Missionary, Mary Slessor, was preaching against the killing of twins, Bishop Samuel Crowther was already preaching against the practice of human sacrifice. When we talk about these killings, hardly do we hear that Crowther played a role in that fight; we only hear Slessor. Again, we’re not trying to knock any heads together; we’re just trying to present the facts as we see them, and then let the Nigerian public see for themselves as we see them. It’s almost as if we’ve been comfortable with a single story – now is time for people to see the other side; the different sides and then make up your mind whatever it is they want to believe.

He was very respectful of other people’s beliefs

One of the things people also don’t know is that though Crowther was preaching to convert the people from traditional religion to Christianity, he was very respectful of their own beliefs, the African traditional belief system as well as Islam. And he was always being heard telling his fellow missionaries that when they go to the field to preach, they should not desecrate the religions of these other people. Our duty is to keep on preaching, keep on converting until we win them over. What he did is not different from what today’s clergymen do that we know now – it was basically preaching and trying to win souls and they were doing it with a lot of respect and regard.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

ABTA to host webinar conference on Nigerian corporate travel industry on August 19

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

African Business Travel Association (ABTA) has disclosed plan to host its next webinar conference, Open Industry Forum, on Nigerian Corporate Travel Industry, with the topic: ‘Evolve, Adapt, survive and thrive.’ Billed for August 19, the founder of the association, Monique Swart, said: ‘‘This event will see a panel of travel experts sharing their views on […]
Travel & Tourism

Zambia opens travel borders

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Zambia has joined the ranks of countries in the world that have lifted restrictions on travels, with the official opening of its borders to foreign nationals. However, the issuance of tourist visas has been put on hold by the government until further notice. While the entrance to the country through non-tourist visas is subject to […]
Travel & Tourism

Grenada: Citizenship by Investment – the ultimate hedge

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

It’s no secret that the worldwide COVID- 19 pandemic has taken a huge toll on many industries, including tourism and hospitality. However, this doesn’t mean that investors should shy away from the opportunities that lie within the hospitality and real estate sectors when they come with the added bonus of citizenship by investment. There are […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica