Bishop Dachelem condemns insecurity in the country, urges faithful to get voters card

The Catholic Bishop of Bauchi Diocese, Hilary Nanman Dachelem, has condemned in totality the insecurity challenges bedeviling the nation just as he called on the government to take proactive measures to curb criminality and violence in the state.

Bishop Dachelem who stated this during a sermon in Bauchi, urged the faithful to get their Voters cards ready for elections.

“We however lament and condemn categorically, any form of criminality and violence in our country Nigeria. We offer our condolences to grieving states like Kaduna state.

We lament, we are sad, brothers and sisters we have reached this level. In other parts of Nigeria, a lot needs to be done.” He commended the governors of Bauchi and Gombe states that make up his diocese for maintaining peace and security in their domains.

“In this country we remain grateful to God for his protection over us and the peace we enjoy in Bauchi and Gombe states, we are especially grateful to the Bauchi state government for their proactive roles in ensuring peace in the state.

May God bless the governors and let the security personnel who are assiduously working hard to maintain peace and security of lives and livelihoods in Bauchi.”

The Bishop enjoined the lay faithful to be sensitive as we are entering the political dispensation adding that there are over fifty Catholics and they have the capacity to influence the political space.

“A good number of us don’t have PVC. How many of us have PVC? How many of you are ready to vote now? We have over 50 million Catholics in this country and whether we like it or not we have the capacity to influence politics, but the question is how many of us are into electioneering. Be part of the process.

Never accept yourself to be degraded by anybody”. He said “Nigerians should reorient their mindset and be actively involved in changing the narrative of their country by participating actively in politics so as to elect credible leaders, calling on them to be wise and shine their eyes, He prayed to God to bless their families and appreciated the support from the clergy and lay faithful”,.

He applauded the priests, the religious and laity for their unflinching support to his administration, the cautioned the lay faithful against indulging in practices against the doctrines of the church.

