Bishop decries killings, communal clashes in Ebonyi

Anglican Bishop of Afikpo Diocese, Ebonyi State Rev. Paul Udogu, Saturday condemned the spate of insecurity and communal clashes in some parts of the state.

Udogu said the church was worried about the recent assassination and wasting of innocent blood in Isu community, Onicha Local Government Area of the state.

Udogu spoke at the church Cathedral, Afikpo, Afikpo North Local Government Area of the state during his charge at the 6th Synod of the church.

He noted that the traditional ruler of Isu community in the state, HRH Ambrose Ogbu was kidnapped six months ago and has not been released till today.

He disclosed that President General of the community, palace secretary of the community and some other prominent members of the community have been assassinated.

 

