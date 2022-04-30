Bishop Emmah Isong: Fulfilled Prophecies 2022

On January 1, Bishop Emmah Isong, founder of Christian Central Chapel International (CCCI), in Ikot Enebong area of Calabar, Cross River State, rolled out a number of prophecies for the year. Five months into the New Year, many of the prophecies are known to have been fulfilled. He said in the second prophecy: “Please avoid public fights, raising of voices. There will be a lot of knife-stabbing in 2022. People’s hearts are full of anger and frustrations.”

On March 17, Mrs. Bianca Ojukwu, a former Nigerian ambassador to Spain and widow of the late Biafra war Lord, Chief Odimegwu Ojukwu, slapped former First Lady of Anambra State, Ebele Obiano, during the inauguration of the current Anambra State governor, Prof. Charles Soludo. There have also been many knife-stabbings in the country since then. Many of the victims have died. In February, a 40-yearold man, Olasunkanmi Alade, was dock in an Ilorin Magistrate Court for allegedly killing his father during a fight.

Alade dumped the lifeless body of his father which had a deep cut on his left hand on the road. On February 12, Punch reported that a policeman used a dagger to stab a man in the stomach. That same week, an angry cult member beheaded a 30-year-old man in Sagbama, Bayelsa State. Also Police operatives took over Aka Community Secondary School in Uyo on March 10 after a student stabbed another to death. One person was stabbed to death when a violent fight broke out between commercial motorcyclists and hoodlums at Abesan Estate in the Baruwa/Gate area of Ipaja, Lagos on April 4.

The spokesman of the State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the killer was arrested to face trial. His prophecy number 17, said: “Pray against cases of celebrities poisoning in 2022. Even if you are not a celebrity, mind where you eat.”

It was only four days after the prophecy (January 5) when an online newspaper, Phoenix, reported how a young lady was poisoned by her friends after she told them that she was traveling to the United Kingdom in a few days’ time. The report narrated how the lightskinned Nana Adwoa struggled on her hospital bed to get back her precious life but to no avail John Okafor, a Nollywood actor more popular as Mr. Ibu, recently said that he was in the hospital having been poisoned during an event in Abuja.

He said: “I just got poisoned again. It seems my enemies are using me to rehearse their powers.” Poisoning, like stabbing, is fast replacing shooting. In faraway Russia, three top negotiators for the peace talks between Russia and Ukraine were reported poisoned in early March. One of them, Mr. Roman Abramovich, proprietor of Chelsea Club, was reported to have taken ill with symptoms of chemical poisoning.

The website, Bellingcat wrote: “We can confirm that three members of the delegation attending the peace talks between Ukraine and Russia on the night of 3 to 4 March 2022 experienced symptoms consistent with poisoning with chemical weapons. One of the victims was Russian entrepreneur, Roman Abramovich.” His next prophecy was to continue clamping down on cross-dressers.

“These boys are becoming wild. A lot of boys want to be girls in 2022. They want to copy those on the Internet. In fact, it is becoming a booming business. And the government is getting worried and trying to clamp down on cross-dressers. Many of them will be arrested, disgraced and locked up as a deterrent to others.” The government, strangely, has been on the heels of cross-dressers.

Idris Okuneye, aka, Borisky, a notorious cross-dresser was chased out of Benin City on January 9, when he went to attend an event. Unlike before, the nation’s cross-dressers can no longer move freely in the land. The House of Representatives is passing a bill aimed at prohibiting cross-dressing. Sponsored by Umar Muda, the bill stipulates six months jail term for cross-dressers. Well known cross-dressers in the country include James Brown, Jay Buggati, and Jay Boogie.

Isong said in the next prophecy: “We pray against incessant truck accidents and careless road driving caused by illegal road blocks.” There was a ghastly accident at Mountain of Fire and Miracles gate in Lagos. It was saddening. Twelve lives reportedly perished in a truck-induced accident along Ogbomoso- Ilorin Road in March. On March 27, some 15 soldiers were wounded as an Army truck collided with a stationary vehicle in Calabar. Earlier on March 11, a heavy duty haulage vehicle with registration NEPZA CR 576 FTZ crushed to death, killing a female sergeant of the Nigeria Police Force in the same city.

He also said: “In 2022, cocaine cartels, drug cartels, drug rings of the very rich will be busted and many (with billion naira cases) will be arrested and disgraced. 2020 and 2021 were for the exposure of yahoo big boys but it is going to be the drug big boys this time.” Thereafter, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), arrested a notorious queen of the drug cartel, Lami Rigima, who was supplying psychoactive substances to traffickers in Taraba. The agency said the 40-year-old came under its searchlight when a number of traffickers arrested in the state in 2021 and early this year fingered her as their supplier.

The arrest on February 14 of a deputy commissioner of Police and head of Intelligence Response Team, Mr. Abba Kyari, also fulfilled that prophecy. The disgraced Kyari headed an up-coming ring of drug pushers, whose members included officials of NDLEA and Police officers. Four others were arrested with Kyari after he was declared wanted. The eldest son of Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, a former governor of Sokoto State, was reportedly arrested by the Special Tactical Squad of the office of the Inspector General of Police in connection with drug trafficking. On April 14, NDLEA operatives arrested Chief Adam Mallinson Emmanuel Ukatu, a billionaire drug baron allegedly behind the N3.5 billion Tramadol deal involving the suspended Abba Kyari-led Intelligence team. Ukatu is the chairman of Mallinson Group of Companies. NDLEA says Ukatu is a major importer of large consignments of different brands and high dosages of Tramadol Hydrochloride, ranging from 120mg, 200mg, 225mg and 250mg, all of which are illicit. He was said to have come under watch last year after five cartons of Tramadol 225mg were seized from his staff in May 2021. NDLEA also thwarted attempts by four Brazil- based drug cartels to smuggle substantial quantities of cocaine into the country on 17.

The cartels were to smuggle the Class-A illicit substance, concealed in teabags through Lagos and Abuja airports. The traffickers were arrested. In prophecy number 24, Isong said: “Leadership of the terrorist group ISWAP will be in trouble as there will be betrayal among their rank and file and their hideouts will be exposed, their operational base bombed and people released.” Nigerian Airforce reportedly killed the notorious ISWAP commander, Mallam Ari in January while troops destroyed Boko Haram/ ISWAP camps at Bala Maduri, Mallumti and Douro, near Damasak, all in Borno State. Attacks and raids of their bases have been ongoing. His prophecy No. 36 said: “Students activism and unionism would peak in 2022. We pray it will not lead to mass protests and revolution as in other years, especially in older universities like Calabar, Ibadan, Ilorin, etc.”

University teachers under the aegis of Academic Staff Union of Nigerian Universities (ASUU) have been on strike for months now. National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), have been flexing muscles with their teachers. When a prophecy is fulfilled, you bet it came from God.

