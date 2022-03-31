News

Bishop, group issue ultimatum to FG to revert fuel pump price

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

A Pentecostal Bishop and Imo State Chairman of the Citizens for Righteousness and Social Justice (CRSJ) Group, Dr. Kenneth Obi, has given the Federal Government two weeks to enforce reversal of fuel price to the approved pump price or be ready for a massive protest. The cleric said the present scenario seems to convey the impression that the Federal Government might have used the excuse of the bad fuel imported into the country to hike the price of petroleum products in the country.

Bishop Obi said that there was no rationale good enough to justify the fact that while NNPC has been saying they have enough fuel to serve Nigerians, some fuel marketers were still hoarding while many others are still selling fuel far above the approved pump price, and the government is watching.

He said: “The question now is; does the failure of the government to get the marketers to sell at approved pump price of N165 per litre entail that they have used the said importation of bad fuel as an excuse to further increase the price of the product as fuel now sells within the range of N220 and N240?”

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

