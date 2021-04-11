Bishop Ighele to Buhari: Address Nigeria’s problems

President Muhammadu Buhari has been advised to channel efforts at finding solutions to the numerous problems that are besetting Nigeria.

The General Overseer of Holy Spirit Mission, Bishop Charles Ighele, who gave the charge while marking his 66th birthday recently, stressed the need for the government to act promptly so that things will not get overly out of hand in the country.

Speaking during a chat with members of the Association of Christian Correspondents of Nigeria (ACCoN), who paid him a courtesy visit at his residence in Lagos, Ighele regretted that the worst was yet to come, if nothing was done about the situation of things in the country.

The Bishop noted that the underlying problems in the country were social inequality and injustice which pointed out, were increasing by the day. His words: “There is so much conflict in the country, and the worst is yet to come, if nothing is done about it.

The poor in the North, the poor in the Middle-Belt, the poor in the South, and so on, are fighting their own battle. “There is an underlying problem which is social inequality in the country. The inequality is there, and will increase”.

Speaking on nation building, Ighele noted that Nigeria currently lacks all the indices that make great nations of the world.

“Nigeria is currently lacking all the indi- ces that make great nations of the world. The only panacea that would liberate Nigeria from the status of a failed nation is when a nation builder is enthroned as leader. The Nigerian elite know nothing of nation, but nation funds accumulation.”

On social decay witnessed in the country, Ighele said Nigeria has become more uncivilized than it used to be, adding that the whole system took a u-turn to the bad side, when the military took over the mantle of leadership in the country.

Speaking on erosion of quality education, the bishop noted that without sound and solid education, a country or people cannot progress.

He added: “Education is key. Education equips you on how to look at issues. Without education that is solid and sound, the country or its people can go nowhere” The Bishop advised President Muhammadu Buhari to write his name in history, by correcting the wrongs witnessed during his administration.

Bishop Ighele said: “A nation which has failed can rise again. I want President Muhammed Buhari to succeed in office, but at moment, the President has reached the peak of his capacity, and he should seek ways to increase his capacity. The President should consult other nations on how they extricated their nations from their own problems.”

The cleric noted that Nigeria’s political structure has been configured in such a manner that honest youths and well-read Nigerians cannot penetrate into politics.

“There is a class war currently going on in Nigeria. The rich have eaten the poor enough, and now, it is the turn of the poor to eat the rich. Government needs to take urgent action by jettisoning divisive polices and body language, so as to ensure peace in the land.

The Bishop advised that social institutions, such as banks, the army, the police, among others, should be made inclusive, rather than exclusive. He added that no nation grows by the philosophy of who you know, rather, by who is qualified”.

On 2023 elections, Bishop Ighele said: “Rotational presidency is good until such a time, according to him, when the issue of where you come from does not matter again. When asked how the country can get out of the problems, the Bishop said:

“The nation’s educational standard should be raised in line with that of other nations of the world. Education plays an important role in the life of citizens. I would advise that all the out of school children in Nigeria should be found and brought back to school.

All Primary school drop-outs should be gathered for vocational training, the same with secondary school drop-outs; they should also be assembled, and equally given formal and vocational training at their own level.”

He also advised that university drop-outs and unemployed graduates should also be trained and retrained, and given employment. Remarked Ighele: “If all these is done, sustained, and given attention, I believe that in the next 10 years, Nigeria will be stabilizing, and the problem of banditry, kidnapping, and other social malaise will begin to ebb”.

Bishop Charles Ighele, who was born in Warri, Delta State in 1955, officially became the Presiding Bishop of the Holy Spirit Mission in January, 1997, after the Founder, the late Bishop Michael Marioghae handed the mantle of leadership of the Church over to him in December, 1996.

He was consecrated a bishop on December 4, 1998. He is happily married to Rev. Carol Ighele (nee Marioghae) and the union is blessed with children and grandchildren

