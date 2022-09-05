News Top Stories

Bishop Kukah’s stance on insecurity, good governance must be taken serious –Benue CAN chai

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Makurdi

Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Benue State, Rev. Akpen Leva, yesterday said Bishop Hassan Kukah’s stance on insecurity and good governance should not be treated with levity as it was indeed memorable.

Leva insisted that all Nigerians have come to terms with what Kukah has been talking about and stressed the need for the government in power to take necessary steps to nip the situations in the bud so that the country can move forward.

The CAN Chairman, who stated this while identifying with the Bishop on his 70th birthday, noted that Bishop Kukah has remained courageous in telling the various government officials to right the wrongs whenever he notices a deviation.

He described Kukah as an apostle of good governance worthy of emulation by all Nigerians, emphasising that Kukah is a focused, selfless and detribalised Nigerian who is committed to the country’s corporate existence.

“Kukah is one Nigerian with conscience. He is one Nigerian with the interest of the country at heart. A Nigerian whose concern is to have a united and peaceful nation. Indeed, his patriotism can only be likened to Nigerian nationalists of yester years.”

The CAN Chairman implored Nigerians to emulate Kukah’s virtues noting that only a thousand of them would change the fortunes of the country to be more attractive to other nationalities.

 

The cleric urged Bishop Kukah not to give up as according to him all patriotic Nigerians were behind him and that God would certainly intervene to make things better for the citizenry.

Rev. Leva called on the Christians to intensify prayers for Kukah and lamented that evil men were targeting the clergy and only prayers can save the situation.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

