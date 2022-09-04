News

Bishop Kukah’s stance on insecurity, good governance must be taken serious – Benue CAN chair

Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Benue State, Rev. Akpen Leva Sunday said Bishop Hassan Kukah’s stance on insecurity and good governance should not be treated with levity as it was indeed memorable.

Rev. Leva insisted that all Nigerians have come to terms with what Kukah has been talking about and stressed the need for the government in power to take necessary steps to nip the situations in the bud so that the country can move forward.

The CAN Chairman, who stated this while identifying with the Bishop on his 70th birthday, noted that Bishop Kukah has remained courageous in telling the various government officials to right the wrongs whenever he notices a deviation.

He described Kukah as an apostle of good governance worthy of emulation by all Nigerians, emphasising that Kukah is a focused, selfless and detribalised Nigerian who is committed to the country’s corporate existence.

“Kukah is one Nigerian with conscience. He is one Nigerian with the interest of the country at heart. A Nigerian whose concern is to have a united and peaceful nation. Indeed, his patriotism can only be likened to Nigerian nationalists of yester years.”

The CAN Chairman implored Nigerians to emulate Kukah’s virtues noting that only a thousand of them would change the fortunes of the country to be more attractive to other nationalities.

 

