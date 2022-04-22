Bishop lauds Ugwuanyi, says he’s peaceful, prayerful

The Anglican Bishop of Nike Diocese, Rt. Rev. (Dr.) Christian Onyeka Onyia, has described Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State as a prayerful man, who devotes most of his time at night to pray for the progress of the state. Onyia also described Ugwuanyi as a good man, stressing that the governor is equally a peaceful man. The cleric told the governor that it was “because you are a peaceful man that this state (Enugu) has remained peaceful”.

Speaking during the inauguration of Nike Diocesan Hospital, located at New G.R.A, Enugu, Bishop Onyia who thanked Ugwuanyi for honouring the invitation of the diocese to inaugurate the hospital in spite of his tight schedule, said the gesture was an indication that the governor does not segregate between the Catholic Church and the Anglican Communion. “I know you have an activity somewhere now, but you moved that one to be here. We sincerely appreciate you for that. We are not taking it for granted,” he said. Describing Ugwuanyi as a prayerful man, Bishop Onyia said: “It is obvious this is part of the strong reasons why this state has been so peaceful.”

