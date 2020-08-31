News

BISHOP OKE HONOURS GOV EMMANUEL, WIFE AT LAUNCH OF CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state and wife Mrs Martha Emmanuel were last Sunday honoured when the Global Mission Plaza, Ibadan built by Bishop Francis Wale Oke was named after them.

The event marked the commencement of the 38th Holy Ghost Convention of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, and the 38th anniversary of entering into full time ministry of the Presiding Bishop of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Bishop Wale Oke.

Governor Emmanuel who performed the inauguration of the center, commended Bishop Oke for his mentorship role in the country, adding that he was a beneficiary of the clergy’s teachings.

“I thank God for a day like this. Our father, Bishop Wale Oke, has imparted in me so much, especially in this political terrain.

“I want to join my faith with others to say that there will be an increase that is beyond his expectation,” Governor Emmanuel added.

The ceremony which was witnessed by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Dr Ola Makinde, among other dignitaries at the Olubadan Estate, Ibadan.

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, who performed the dedication, prayed for the success of Governor Udom Emmanuel’s administration in Akwa Ibom state.

Adeboye also prayed for Oyo State Governor Makinde’s administration and for Nigeria.

 

