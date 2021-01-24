News Top Stories

Bishop Okeke is a blessing to the Society –Obi

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has described the Bishop of Nnewi Catholic Diocese, Most Rev Hilary Odili Okeke as a blessing not just to the universal church but also to the society at large.

 

This was contained in a release from Obi’s media office celebrating the clergy man who just turned 74.

 

Obi, who recalled how Bishop Hilary Okeke has nurtured the Nnewi Diocese till date, commended him for overseeing to the spiritual and other needs of the diocese.

 

In his words: “I am particularly happy to note that our Lord Bishop has continued to support and carry out programmes geared towards the spiritual rejuvenation of the Diocese as seen from the recent synod. I am also happy to note that he has also continued to pay attention to other needs of the people of the Diocese as could be seen in the massive improvement in the Diocese’s educational and health institutions.”

 

Recalling his days as the governor of Anambra State, Obi said the Bishop was very supportive of his developmental projects and was always ready to come to his aid whenever he was called upon.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

US Congress reaches $900bn COVID-19 relief deal

Posted on Author Reporter

  Top Capitol Hill negotiators sealed a deal Sunday on a $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief package, finally delivering long-overdue help to businesses and individuals and providing money to deliver vaccines to a nation eager for them. The agreement, announced by congressional leaders, would establish a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefit and a […]
News Top Stories

Air Peace sacks 75 pilots, cuts workers’ salaries

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Airline: To survive, some jobs must go   Unions shut Bristow Helicopters   Two weeks after the chairman of Air Peace, Mr. Allen Onyema expressed frustration with the demands of his pilots and threat to shut down the airline, the  management of the carrier, yesterday, sacked over 75 of its pilots.   The airline was, […]
News

Ondo: NDE trains 400 women in soap, candle making

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has trained no fewer than 400 women and youths in soap and candle making and allied products in the three senatorial districts of Ondo State. Director-General (DG) of NDE, Dr. Nasiru Ladan, made this known at the launch of cosmetology intensive training for women and youths in Akure yesterday. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica