News

Bishop Okpaleke lauds late Enukeme’s contribution human development

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comments Off on Bishop Okpaleke lauds late Enukeme’s contribution human development

The Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Ekwulobia, Most Reverend Peter Okpaleke, said that God has special purpose for creating mankind. He made the assertion during a Homily at Saint John’s Catholic Parish, Nnewi, at a requiem for the repose of the soul of the fallen first Vice Chairman of Diocese Awka Catholic Pastoral Council and member of board of trustees of All Progressives Grant Alliance (APGA), Dr Anthony Obiagboso.

 

On that premise, Okpaleke charged Christians to discovered the reason God created them and channel all their resources to the service of God and humanity. Bishop Okpaleke described Enumeke as an industrialist, who used his wealth to touch lived; and urged Christians to use their individual wealth and professions to walk out their salvation.

 

He equally charged the children of the late industrialist to continue with the programme of their late father, especially as it concerns the church, the society and government.

 

Okolaleke recalled that Enukeme, who died at the age of 76, gave employment to thousands of people and further urged other affluent individuals to emulate him by using their wealth to uplift the living standards of people in society.

 

In his own remark, theparis Priests of Saint James Catholic Church, Nnewi, Rev Fr Amobi Chukwuma, said that the late Enukeme fought a good race while on earth; and charged all the late Enukeme left on earth to continue with his legacies. He thanked all that were present at the vigil Mass.

 

Giving the vote if thanks,the eldest son of the diseases, Mr. Azubike Enukeme, expressed satisfaction for giving their father a befitting burial.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Lagos doctors issue strike ultimatum over PPE, others

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Medical Doctors in Lagos State under the umbrella of Medical Guild, have threatened to embark on industrial action if the Lagos State Government did not meet its demand after the expiration of 21-day ultimatum. Medical Guild, which are doctors employed by the Lagos State Government, said the ultimatum was issued on June 4. In a […]
News

Blessing Omokpia takes the lead in skincare, beauty terrain

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

  Skincare and beauty business is a gold mine. Over the past few years, a small but promising league of women-led natural brands of all sizes have burst onto the beauty scene, creating an estimated global market of over $445 billion. It is a much fledgling industry in Nigeria and many entrepreneurs are beginning to […]
News

Delay in payment of teachers: Deputy Governor absolves LGA chairs

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Given the delay in thepayment of salary of teachers in Bayelsa State, the Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudkakpor yesterday absolved the Local Government Council Chairmen from the delay. He, therefore, urged the Executive Secretary of State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and other relevant agencies to ensure timely release of the state government’s monthly allocations to […]

%d bloggers like this: