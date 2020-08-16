Bishop Okpaleke lauds late Enukeme’s contribution human development

The Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Ekwulobia, Most Reverend Peter Okpaleke, said that God has special purpose for creating mankind. He made the assertion during a Homily at Saint John’s Catholic Parish, Nnewi, at a requiem for the repose of the soul of the fallen first Vice Chairman of Diocese Awka Catholic Pastoral Council and member of board of trustees of All Progressives Grant Alliance (APGA), Dr Anthony Obiagboso.

On that premise, Okpaleke charged Christians to discovered the reason God created them and channel all their resources to the service of God and humanity. Bishop Okpaleke described Enumeke as an industrialist, who used his wealth to touch lived; and urged Christians to use their individual wealth and professions to walk out their salvation.

He equally charged the children of the late industrialist to continue with the programme of their late father, especially as it concerns the church, the society and government.

Okolaleke recalled that Enukeme, who died at the age of 76, gave employment to thousands of people and further urged other affluent individuals to emulate him by using their wealth to uplift the living standards of people in society.

In his own remark, theparis Priests of Saint James Catholic Church, Nnewi, Rev Fr Amobi Chukwuma, said that the late Enukeme fought a good race while on earth; and charged all the late Enukeme left on earth to continue with his legacies. He thanked all that were present at the vigil Mass.

Giving the vote if thanks,the eldest son of the diseases, Mr. Azubike Enukeme, expressed satisfaction for giving their father a befitting burial.

