Bishop Oscar Ossai calls for peace in the nation, urges Christians to emulate Christ

Bishop Oscar Ossai, the presiding Bishop of City of Refuge Ministries International, has joined other Nigerian leaders to call for peace in the land. The Bishop called on Nigerians across the nation to embrace peace and deliberately avoid the use of violence. Bishop Ossai, who has been a popular voice in recent times on national issues, made the peace call, in his goodwill message to Christians to celebrate the Easter season. The frontline Bishop recalled that there has been major insecurity around the country in the last couple of years, leading to uncertainties and more clashes in some parts of the country.

“We know that as a country at the moment, there are issues that affect Christians and virtually everybody in the country because these issues border on strife, deadly clashes between herdsmen and farmers, kidnapping ethnic issues, border clashes and so on. But more importantly, as citizens, we should move towards peaceful co-existence which will create a conducive atmosphere for individual growth and also for national growth,” he said.

