News

Bishop Oscar Ossai calls for peace in the nation, urges Christians to emulate Christ

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

Bishop Oscar Ossai, the presiding Bishop of City of Refuge Ministries International, has joined other Nigerian leaders to call for peace in the land. The Bishop called on Nigerians across the nation to embrace peace and deliberately avoid the use of violence. Bishop Ossai, who has been a popular voice in recent times on national issues, made the peace call, in his goodwill message to Christians to celebrate the Easter season. The frontline Bishop recalled that there has been major insecurity around the country in the last couple of years, leading to uncertainties and more clashes in some parts of the country.

“We know that as a country at the moment, there are issues that affect Christians and virtually everybody in the country because these issues border on strife, deadly clashes between herdsmen and farmers, kidnapping ethnic issues, border clashes and so on. But more importantly, as citizens, we should move towards peaceful co-existence which will create a conducive atmosphere for individual growth and also for national growth,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

#EndSARS: FG okays protesters’ five-point demand

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

Following the public protests against the various forms of human rights violations by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and the consequent disbandment of the unit by the Inspector- General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, the Federal Government, yesterday, conceded to the demands of Nigerians, which include halting use of force against protesters and unconditional release of […]
News Top Stories

FG slams amended charge on Malabu Oil, others

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

  Court fixes September 10 for trial   The Federal Government yesterday rearraigned an oil magnate, Alhaji Aliyu Abubakar, and seven others on an amended 67 criminal count charges over their alleged complicity in the disputed Oil Processing License (OPL) 245, otherwise known as Malabu Oil.   Abubakar was, last July, arraigned on a 48-count […]
News

Again, DSS warns of plans to incite ethno-religious violence 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Emmanuel Onani, Abuja For the umpteenth time, the Department of State Services (DSS), has raised the alarm over plans by some unnamed individuals and groups to cause ethno-reoigious crisis in the country. According to the DSS, the aim is to disturb public peace and order, thereby subverting the democratic process. In a statement Wednesday […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica