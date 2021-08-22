Bishop Oyedepo confesses belonging to higher secret cult

Fiery General Overseer of Living Faith Church, otherwise known as Winners’ Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, has said that he belongs to a higher secret cult. The popular cleric made the confession at a mega conference held at the Church of God Mission International (CGMI) in Edo State, recently. Speaking on the topic: “Focusing on Christ to discover and fulfill a purpose,” Bishop Oyedepo also shared how he received the call of God in 1976, at a tender age of 21 as a young born-again Christian.

He explained in the course of his message that, for every step he takes, God is always aware and he does not do what God does not command. According to Oyedepo, dedication to God and his word is what made him get all he currently enjoys. His words: “Many people say I belong to a cult and that’s why I always put on a white suit, not knowing I put on white because white suits are the cheapest to get.

I don’t need any other power, because I belong to a higher cult.” The man of God, who is known for commanding kingdom prosperity through faith, told the participants at the conference that the only thing needed to unlock kingdom prosperity is to first “seek the kingdom of God.”

